Best Bet: LATE NIGHT KISS (1)

Best Value: JUSTENUFFLAUGHTER (2)

FIRST: Late Night Kiss projects as the controlling speed with aggressive ride. Katina Got Even gets blinkers and Lasix and could be sitting on big-time forward move at big-time price. Linda Nin was a clear-cut second in last start; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Justenufflaughter bested a next-out winner when breaking maiden in last; pairs up victories. Yourcreditisgood has worked three times since improved second in last; dangerous. Redneck Gold has finished third in last two starts; continues trend?

THIRD: She’s Stunning is training with a purpose and looms the speed of the speed with proper ride. Courtmewithcarats drops and could be ideally positioned in the stalker’s seat. Special Risk also gets class relief and would be aided by fast fractions.

FOURTH: For Later was pace and position compromised when a hard-charging second in last; call based on price. Moneybrook has been sidelined since May but owns speed and is training sharply; mixed message. Gregg’s Beauty also is fleet-footed and makes peak start of form cycle; don’t ignore.

FIFTH: Stallwalkin’ Dude notched swift final fraction when winning Gravesend last time out; more to give. Story to Tell tallied top figure when winning second straight last time; big-time player. Life in Shambles regressed in last after fast-figured win in previous start; rebound threat.

SIXTH: Megan’s Muse owns a sit-and-pounce style that could be well served in wide-open field. It’s Two Hot Benny is speedy, rested and compiled tight work tab; dangerous. Saturday Bliss drops and owns fast back numbers; more than good enough on “A” game.

SEVENTH: Sweetpollypurebred was victimized by slow fractions when a clear-cut second in last; breakthrough effort today. Splendid Gold gets class relief and owns fast back figures; very playable. Special Dividend won fourth in a row when a determined victor in last; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Jcs American Dream is training strongly for first start since March; primed and ready. Hot House Rose notched convincing win in first start on inner track; very dangerous. Young Anna Lee took backward step in last after front-running placing in previous start; worth long look. Lutheran Miss was a game second in last; must consider.

NINTH: Lisa’s Secret needed last and could move forward at fat ticket. Can Can Babe was a front-end winner in last and owns faster back figures; very playable. Natalie Victoria won last and is an eight-race winner on inner track. My Wild Gata can impact if pace meltdown ensues.