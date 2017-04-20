Best Bet: KRISTA’S PERSONA (1)

Best Value: OUR CARAVAN (4)

FIRST: Krista’s Persona earned fast pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; more to give. Little Bear Cat has finished second in last two starts; continues trend? Tahoe Tigress drops and owns swift back numbers.

SECOND: Lady Luciano owns speed and gets class relief; call in basement-level claimer. Sweetrayofsunshine has worked three times since ultra-game placing on St. Patrick’s Day; 2-for-2 on Big A’s main track. Julie D is fleet-footed and won lone start on Aqueduct’s outer oval; dangerous.

THIRD: Royal by Nature has been idle since October, but hails from potent layoff barn (Brad Cox); primed and ready. Secretary At War was a front-running maiden winner at Gulfstream last month; big-time player. Frostmourne compiled eye-catching work tab for first start in six months; easily could take this.

FOURTH: Our Caravan took backward step in last after fast-figured win two starts back; rebounds today. Banner Bill is speedy and makes third start of form cycle; dangerous. Castaway could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.

FIFTH: Brewing is riding an improving line on the numbers and drops; breakthrough predicted. Roll Tide Roll owns speed and fast figures; serious threat. Gentrify also is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SIXTH: Promise the Sky never got going on turf last time but was second to a runaway winner on dirt in previous start; surface switch is the key. New Jersey John drops to lifetime low after flashing improved speed in last; very interesting. Source Control was less than two lengths behind a next-out winner when third in last; developing and dangerous.

SEVENTH: Clutch Cargo tallied swift late-pace figure in lone start on Big A sod; call in wide-open race. Prophet’s Cat owns positional speed and fast numbers; dangerous. Mr Harlan has been sidelined since October but logs solid numbers on best efforts.

EIGHTH: Dublin Girl is rested and packs potent late kick on “A” game. Bluegrass Flag logged fast-figured, front-running score in Cicada Stakes last month; big-time danger. Noble Freud has trained sharply since dominant win in debut at Oaklawn in February; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: There They Go tallied swift final fraction in debut on dirt; good pattern to transfer form to turf. Piazza Del Campo owns fast late-pace figures on dirt; very playable. Patrick’s Harp is training with a purpose for switch to sod; price will be tempting. Madeyourpoint owns rapid back numbers; worth long look at long price.