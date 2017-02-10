________________________________________

Best Bet: DUQUESNE WHISTLE (1)

Best Value: BIG GUY IAN (7)

FIRST: Duquesne Whistle fired 5-furlong bullet drill since speed and fade in debut; tighter today. Zonic was a fast-figured third in last; very dangerous. Bartleby was an empty sixth when favored in last; improvement expected.

SECOND: Nominal Dollars regressed in last after fast-figured second in previous start; rebounds today. Hard Study has logged swift numbers in all three starts; big-time player. Going Strong owns a win and three seconds in last four starts; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Repent Twice tallied swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; more to come. Fox Rules was a game second to top selection after chasing solid splits in last; dangerous. Send It In has won six times in last eight starts; logical, short-priced player.

FOURTH: Mineralogy gets Lasix after dueling through fast fractions in debut; main speed today. Have Another made strong rally when a game second in last; easily could take this. Cloud Computing and Long Haul Bay are uncoupled newcomers from the Chad Brown barn; neither would surprise.

FIFTH: Global Positioning displayed improved speed in last after solid third in previous start; set for best. Final Chapter gets confident price hike after determined win in last; very playable. Lyrical Miracle could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

SIXTH: Mr Curiosity was a front-running winner and projects as the controlling speed once again. Police Escort also is fleet-footed and should be nearing peak in fourth start of new form cycle. Try Flying packs potent kick and is training with a purpose for first start since May; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Big Guy Ian drops from Laurel stakes and looms the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. The Gomper packs solid late wallop and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Ekhlaas delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency.

EIGHTH: Bustin It should find already ample early zip intensified with addition of blinkers; quickest of the quick. Bond Vigilante also is swift from the gate but must avoid tussle with top selection; must take the good with the bad. Celtic Chaos runs late and could impact if fractions get fast and furious.

NINTH: Grassmiss made sustained rally when a hard-charging second in debut; more to come. Robin’s Destiny drops and gets favorable cutback to 6 furlongs after being eased in last; big-time threat if all is well. Sicilia Connie raced wide when third in debut and hails from potent second-out stable (Linda Rice); right in the thick of this. Win Money My Honey ships in from Parx to make debut for Ben Perkins; could be the goods.