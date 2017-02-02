Best Bet: TESTOSTERSTONE (4)

Best Value: KID SADOVE (2)

FIRST: Chosen One Elijah gets favorable cutback in distance and should possess enhanced staying power. Basic Hero is speedy and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Wage Acceleration debuts for Chad Brown; could be the goods.

SECOND: Kid Sadove regressed in last after determined win in previous start and appears primed to rebound; half-mile bullet last week is the clincher. Two Charley’s ships in from Maryland, owns fast figures and logged three tight works since last start; very playable. Oneballnostrikes owns two wins and two seconds from five starts; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Total Control logged fast final fraction when a wide third in last; call based on price. Full House owns sprinter’s speed, starts from the fence and fired half-mile bullet last week; very dangerous. Ouro Verde was a useful third in debut; must consider.

FOURTH: Testosterstone was pace and trip compromised when third in NY-bred stake last time; fat price and rail draw seal the deal. Adventist is training sharply and notched only winn on inner track; very interesting. Eden Ridge could be the prime beneficiary if fractions get hot and hectic.

FIFTH: Cats Landing ran past nine rivals when a last-to-first winner last time at Parx; more to give. Tipit gets class relief and owns fast figures on best efforts; worth long look. Monte Man took backward step in last after earning swift numbers in previous two starts; dangerous.

SIXTH: Sir Bond packs potent late kick and is riding an improving line on the numbers; sitting on breakthrough. Peacock Strut is speedy, owns swift numbers and will prove very tough on an uncontested lead. Draxhall Woods was a game second in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Lazarus Project owns a sit-and-pounce style that could be well served in big field. Tashreeh has trained strongly since top-figured, front-end score in last; very dangerous. Rectify also exits fast-numbered, front-running win in most recent start; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Apartfromthecrowd notched solid late-pace figure when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; more to give. El Areeb is speedy, owns swift numbers and is riding a three-race winning streak; logical, short-priced player. Fillet of Sole is working with a purpose for 3-year-old debut; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Giant Ending fired half-mile bullet on Jan. 20 and should offer generous ticket in wide-open nightcap. Mazmania bounced in last after logging solid efforts in three of six starts; rebound threat. Maple Mo displayed speed in debut and gets favorable cutback to sprint; very playable. North End is training swiftly for debut for Chad Brown; stay tuned to the tote.