Best Bet: CHOMSKY (7)

Best Value: SEETHISQUICK (4)

FIRST: Rich ‘n’ Tuck packs potent late kick and could receive ideal, front-end setup in contentious opener. Monster Mash owns speed and fast figures; very dangerous. Gambler’s Ghost is another that’s fleet-footed and logs swift numbers; big-time player.

SECOND: Easy Way Out has trained strongly since hard-charging second in debut in October; primed and ready. Mazmania has logged fast numbers in all five starts. Bluegrass Flag should improve with race under belt; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Yorkiepoo Princess tallied solid late-pace figure when winning last and fired half-mile bullet on Tuesday. Waves of Blue notched swift internal and final numbers when a front-running winner in debut at Gulfstream; very dangerous. Banty’s Girl was a breakthrough maiden winner in first start on inner track; developing and dangerous.

FOURTH: Seethisquick displayed newfound speed in last and logged half-mile bullet last week; more to come. Apartfromthecrowd was a fast-figured third to a runaway winner in last; big-time threat. Over Promised makes peak, third start of form cycle; very interesting.

FIFTH: Doyouknowsomething bested a next-out winner when a fast-figured, front-end victor in first start on winterized footing; pairs up. Royal Posse is riding a four-race winning streak and owns very swift numbers; easily could take this. Sunny Ridge won the Grade 3 Withers Stakes on the inner oval last winter; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Diversify has won all three starts by a combined 22 lengths; talented 4-year-old. Admiral Blue made strong rally to win lone start on inner oval; worth long look. Prince Zurs owns sprinter’s speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Chomsky drew off to eye-catching maiden win last out and should have more to give in third start since three-month layoff. Toohottoevenspeak drops and would be aided by pace meltdown. Our Karma should pack amplified late kick with cutback to sprint.

EIGHTH: Divine Interventio is fresh and owns field’s fastest late-pace figures. Imasuperstar tallied fast-figured, front-running score the first time he toured the winterized surface; very playable. Little Popsie is speedy and owns three wins from four starts on inner track; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Wish Upon owns speed, drops and logged three tight works since last start; improvement predicted. Lynnie B was a useful third in debut; big-time player. Groton St Scout is improving and adds blinkers; worth long look. Mini Megan hails from Rudy Rodriguez barn and worked three times since last start; must consider.