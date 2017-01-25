Best Bet: CHELIOS (4); Best Value: WE DID (8)

FIRST: Tizquick gets quick price boost after front-running score in last; more to come. Our Caravan was a clear-cut winner at this level in last and owns fast back figures; easily could take another. Non Stop is riding a forward line on the numbers; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Madame Barbarian gets class relief after regressing in last start; rebounds today. Itsgoodinthehood is training with a purpose for first start since winning debut last January; dangerous. Momma Giovanna has been sidelined for 661 days but is right in the thick of this if primed for best.

THIRD: Caledonian logged fast final fraction when winning sprint stakes on New Year’s Day; added ground plays to strength. Bavaro notched incredibly fast figure when upping record to 2-for-2 last out; bounces at short ticket today? Haul Anchor was a handy winner at the distance last time; very interesting from the rail.

FOURTH: Chelios scored by more than five lengths when winning last and has shown a fondness for inner oval; pairs up. Monster Mash owns fast numbers but takes suspicious price plunge; must take the good with the bad. Dean Verdile owns three wins from four starts on the winterized surface; don’t ignore.

FIFTH: The Caretaker was victimized by pace pressure when a solid third in last; starting from the fence seals the deal. Mollica took backward step in last after fast-figured win in previous start; bounce-back threat. Clutch Cargo compiled tight work tab for 3-year-old debut for Mike Hushion; worth long look.

SIXTH: The Hero Within notched solid final fraction after rough start when second in debut; more to give. Blue Belt has trained sharply and gets Lasix after game third first time out; very dangerous. Married to Anya gets blinkers and should improve after speed and fade in debut.

SEVENTH: Mascarello logged three tight works since sub-par effort in last; class drop and cutback are the clinchers. Toohottoevenspeak was a strong second after bad getaway in last; big-time threat. Indian Soldier has worked twice since breakthrough maiden victory on New Year’s Eve; developing and dangerous.

EIGHTH: We Did packs a potent late kick and could receive ideal setup in bulky field; call based on price potential. Marriedtothemusic owns speed and fast figures but has been on the bench since February; mixed message. Curious Cal and Bass River Road are two inner-track lovers that must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Single Heist is speedy, rested and could be sitting on breakthrough effort in weak nightcap. Giant Rocks drops and owns field’s fastest final figures; logical, short-priced threat. Sunday Soldier drops two price levels after being eased on Dec. 16; dangerous if not damaged goods. Skeet Shot (Jason Servis) and Mission Trip (Todd Pletcher) are first timers that must be considered; follow the money.