Best Bet: ARGYLE GAL (5)

Best Value: VALIANT SPIRIT (4)

FIRST: Radial Flyer owns sprinter’s speed and starts from the fence; controlling front-runner. Real Amazing moves to dirt in second start for Rudy Rodriguez; improvement expected. Sir Temple City drops and could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Really is training with a purpose for first start since moving to Rodriguez barn. Heavenly Score was an ultra-game second in debut; regresses today? China Rider gets favorable cutback to sprint; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: No Sweat tallied swift late-pace figure when breaking maiden at Parx in November; sharp recent works seal the deal. Libby’s Tail is fresh, training sharply and owns fast back numbers; very dangerous. Frank’s Folly logged visually impressive maiden score at Gulfstream Park last month; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Valiant Spirit adds blinkers and projects as the main speed with aggressive handling. Total Control runs late in sprints and could be aided by longer trip; very playable. Spanish Harlem passed 10 rivals when a hard-charging second in debut on grass; easily could take this if able to transfer form to dirt.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

FIFTH: Argyle Gal overcame soft flow and wide trip when a clear-cut winner in last; more to come. Sea Pebble wheels back in a hurry after wire-to-wire score at Laurel last week; very dangerous. Show Giant bounced in last after front-end win in previous start; rebound threat.

SIXTH: Rosedale Arch drops two price levels and packs potent late kick on “A” game. Ice Palace also gets two-level class drop and logged only win on inner track. Undertherain is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Little Schmo chased swift splits and paid the price when facing a tougher group last time; forward move predicted. We Did was pace and position compromised last time; big-time threat on best. Alright Alright could play out as the dominant speed in first start for David Jacobson.

EIGHTH: Tainted Angel could be ideally positioned in the stalker’s seat in big, contentious field. Out of Trouble compiled tight work tab for first start since 59-day freshener; worth long look. Wilburnmoney could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

NINTH: Frozen Daiquiri gets class relief after chasing swift fractions and fading in debut; tighter today. Quai Voltaire took backward step in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; bounce-back threat. Mission Leader drops and cuts back to sprint; very dangerous. Psychic Energy debuts for Linda Rice; stay tuned to the tote.