Best Bet: MOTOWN SOUND (3)

Best Value: CORE PORTFOLIO (7)

FIRST: Chosen One Elijah earned improved pace and final figures in last; more to come. Lost Note was a much-improved second in last; developing and dangerous. Third Son fired 5-furlong work since last start; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Champagne Therapy owns speed and starts from the fence; controlling front-runner with aggressive ride. Melodramatic Miss was a clear-cut second behind a runaway winner in last; big-time player. Overly Indulgent compiled solid work slate for first start since August; must consider.

THIRD: Motown Sound makes peak start of form cycle after much-improved placing in last; more to give. That Makes Sense makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez and will be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. American Mink logged three tight works for first start since 50-day layoff; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Super Psyche owns fast back figures and makes first start since gelded; forward move predicted. Bunyaan set hot fractions and wilted late in first start since more than yearlong layoff last time; tighter today. Pioneer Spirit was a fast-figured second in key-race debut at Gulfstream Park West in November; could easily take this.

FIFTH: Big Discovery packs potent late kick on “A” game and fired sharp 5-furlong drill last week; rail draw seals the deal. Damage Control is speedy and drops two price levels; more than good enough on best. Shadow Rider was a clear-cut second at this level in last; must consider.

SIXTH: Pegasus Red owns fast late-pace figures and owns sharp current condition; call in contentious dash. Possilicious is speedy, rested and owns fast figures on best races; drop to lifetime low raises red flag, however. H Man was a fast-figured second on New Year’s Eve last out; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Core Portfolio was a front-end winner in last and owns swifter back figures; pairs up. Storm Prophet has logged fast figures in last two starts; very dangerous. Papa Shot tallies swift numbers with machine-like regularity; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Disco Chick projects as the swiftest of the swift in speed-laden Interborough Stakes. Hot City Girl also is fleet-footed and owns a win and a second in two starts on the inner track; very dangerous. Takrees runs late and could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious.

NINTH: Kristi Q notched rapid final fraction when a strong third in debut; more to come. Luna Rising bested top selection by a neck when a game second in last; logical, short-priced threat. Salori’s Bank has finished second in last three starts; must be considered. On Time Arrival logged best-of-73 half-mile work on Jan. 5; could be the goods.