Best Bet: UNREPENTED (6)

Best Value: SIR TEMPLE CITY (4)

FIRST: Metaurus is riding a forward line on the numbers and has the benefit of the rail in weak opener. Souper Knight needed last and gets beneficial added ground; very interesting. Lucky Lotto owns fast figures on best efforts.

SECOND: J C My Way was a much-improved second in last and should have more to give in fourth lifetime start. Hyde Park Express compiled tight work tab for first start since November; price will be tempting. Celtic Serenade was just a nose behind top selection when third in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Do Share logged improved final fraction when a determined winner in last; call in small but contentious field. Bene is 2-for-2 and now makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; very dangerous. Data Driven bested top selection by more than four lengths when a fast-figured winner on Dec. 17; bounces today?

FOURTH: Sir Temple City made middle move and weakened last time; duly tightened in second start since two-month absence. Radial Flyer is speedy and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Mister Hayes flashed improved early foot in last; worth long look.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

FIFTH: More Than Rainbows pulls weight from the field and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. La Inespera fires strong efforts with machine-like consistency; logical, short-priced threat. Da Wildcat Girl owns a stalker’s style and starts from the fence; very interesting.

SIXTH: Unrepented tallied improved late-pace figure when winning second in a row last time; more to give. Picco Uno has trained sharply since 11-length victory on Dec. 7; easily could take another. Big Mara was an even fifth in last and could move forward at generous odds.

SEVENTH: Bliss to You grabbed short-lived lead at the quarter pole in last and notched swift internal numbers in previous outing; puts it all together today. Dublin Girl tallied solid final fraction when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; very playable. Toni Tools is riding a three-race winning streak and added ground could play to strength; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Aphrodite’s Quest packs potent late kick and is training with a purpose for first start since moving to Rod riguez stable. Perina’s Pride exits sprints and adds blinkers and could play out as the controlling speed. Boomerang Becky owns fast figures but failed to get the job done at 60 cents on the dollar last time; handle with care. Nile Princess runs late in sprints and could be aided by today’s longer trip.