Best Bet: JUSTENUFFLAUGHTER (1)

Best Value: WILLBURNMONEY (6)

FIRST: Justenufflaughter bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut victor in last; more to come. Esther the Queen was third at 85 cents on the dollar last out; short-priced failure once again. Coramoss owns two wins and two thirds in four starts on inner track; logical player.

SECOND: Italian Syndicate was second to runaway winner in last and should have more to give in second start since four-month layoff. Single Heist owns speed and will be favored by cutback to sprint. Chatter Pattern drops to lifetime low for Rudy Rodriguez; must consider.

THIRD: Waves of Blue was a front-running winner in debut at Gulfstream and projects as the speed of the speed in compact Ruthless Stakes. Yorkiepoo Princess also is fleet-footed and will prove very tough if able to shake clear from top selection. Banty’s Girl made big-time forward move when breaking maiden in last; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Little Schmo chased fast fractions and faded last time; tighter today. Timber logged improved late-pace and final figure when winning last; very playable. Tree Shaker was victimized by bad start in last; can impact at fat ticket.

FIFTH: Aphrodite’s Quest was a last-to-first maiden winner in October at Hawthorne and now makes first start since moving to Rodriguez barn. Ice Palace drops and consistently earns competitive numbers; dangerous. Rosedale Arch logged three tight works for return to dirt; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Wilburnmoney tallied improved final fraction when a change-of-pace sixth in last; call based on price potential. Bliss to You is riding a forward line on internal and final numbers; very interesting. Tainted Angel regressed in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; rebound threat.

SEVENTH: Flick of an Eye bounced in last after fast-figured victory two starts back; two-level class drop seals the deal. Just Got Out was a late-running third in last and owns two wins on the inner track; very dangerous. Kate Is a Ten packs a potent late-wallop on best efforts.

EIGHTH: Riff Raff was a hard-charging winner at 70-1 last time; pairs up at another plentiful price. Fox Rules is speedy and has won four of last five at Finger Lakes; big-time player. Vincento tallied one of his two career wins on the winterized oval; don’t ignore.

NINTH: Shut Your Trappe was an even third in debut and fired crisp half-mile work on New Year’s Eve; more to come. Rossie Val adds blinkers and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; improvement expected. Discreet Encounter sheds the blinkers and cuts back to sprint; amplified kick predicted. Winawinawina debuts in less than stellar field; follow the money.