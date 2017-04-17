Best Bet: WOUNDWITHHEREYES (1)

Best Value: COMET SIXTY TWO (4)

FIRST: Woundwithhereyes moves to grass after logging swift late-pace figure in last; more to come. Desert Duchess was a front-running maiden winner in last at Fair Grounds; speedy threat. Curiousncuriouser made solid rally when second in last on main track; right in the thick of this from the fence.

SECOND: Monster Mash is riding a two-race winning streak; more in the tank. Point Hope bested cheaper in last and owns two wins and two seconds in four starts on Big A’s main track; very playable. Tasunke Witco owns fast back numbers; dangerous if all is well.

THIRD: Pletcher entry: Surprise Wonder and Analyze the Odds have worked in company for debut; either or. Magnanimus Man makes first start for Wes Ward; need more? Rudy’s Boy picked up the tempo in final workout; stay tuned to the tote.

FOURTH: Comet Sixty Two fired eye-catching, half-mile workout on April 9 and packs potent late kick on “A” game. La Inesperada is speedy, needed last and drops; dangerous. Rockin Alli owns competitive turf numbers on best races; worth long look.

FIFTH: Dublin My Money gets class relief after displaying improved speed in last; three works in the interim seals the deal. Mo Focused was a fast-figured second in last; bounces today? Red Hook Express was an even fourth in first start since three-month absence; forward move expected.

SIXTH: Planet Trailblazer owns fast final fractions and moves to the grass; breakthrough predicted. Snow Fighter fired 5-furlong bullet since determined victory last out; very dangerous. Otto, another that notched 5-furlong bullet drill since last start, is right in the thick of this on best efforts.

SEVENTH: Zealous Scholar projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Tainted Angel gets confident price hike and has worked three times since winning last; big-time player. Satin Sheets bested eight rivals when a stubborn winner in debut; must consider.

EIGHTH: Joywave owns field’s best late kick and could receive ideal setup in weak nightcap. Correjon is fleet-footed and adds blinkers; serious front-end threat. Play Big also is speedy and training sharply; dangerous. Wonderman makes first start for Linda Rice; could be the goods.