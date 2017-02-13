Best Bet: TRUE HISTORY (7)

Best Value: WE DID (3)

FIRST: She’s Had Enough owns sprinter’s speed and projects as the controlling front-runner at a mile. Unbridledadventure made sharp move when breaking maiden by 13 lengths last time; very dangerous. Haveaniceweekend could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Shesmyheartandsoul tallied improved internal and final numbers when fourth versus pricier field last time; more to give. High End Lady should pack intensified late kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Valiant Spirit drops and returns to sprint after being eased in last; more than good enough if all is well.

THIRD: We Did starts from the fence, is riding a forward line on the numbers and should be aided by added ground. Motown Sound makes first start since claimed after clear-cut win in last; razor-sharp and very dangerous. Flash McCaul could impact if fractions get fast and furious.

FOURTH: Strong Side owns speed and compiled three tight works for first start since 49-day freshener. Spring On Curlin regressed on the numbers in last start after fast-figured third in previous race; rebound threat. Virtual Machine owns very fast final numbers but has been sidelined since June; mixed message.

FIFTH: Bee Noteworthy owns solid late-pace numbers and can win from the stalker’s seat; rail draw is the clincher. Head Shrinker is speedy and could play out as the controlling front-runner; big-time threat. Sing for Beauty has worked two times since determined victory in last; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: That Makes Sense packs strong late kick and makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez. Big Al Parker notched three tight works for first start since March; front-end threat. The Undersheriff owns fast back figure and makes third start since layoff; don’t ignore.

SEVENTH: True History tallied swift final fraction when a hard-charging winner in last; pairs up. Camille Claudel drops, starts from the rail and owns fast figures on “A” efforts. Chorus Line is versatile and could play out as the main speed in field that’s light on front-runners.

EIGHTH: Mr. Charles has the benefit of the rail and logs solid late-pace figures on best efforts. Starry Messenger owns sprinter’s speed and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Ben’s Miracle could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Southern Union was a front-running second in last start; logical, short-priced player.