Best Bet: BEACH HUT (2)

Best Value: BEYOND DISCREET (9)

FIRST: Sliding Stones was a much-improved second in last at Penn National and fired two bullet works in the interim; call based on price. Shimmering Moon has the rail and projects as the controlling speed; likely chalk. Town Fair is rested and hails from streaking Rodrigo Ubillo barn; very interesting.

SECOND: Beach Hut displayed improved speed in last and owns fast back figures. Forest Boy could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Grey Glory makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; must be factored into the mix.

THIRD: Julie D is speedy and riding a five-race winning streak. Natalie Victoria regressed in last after wire-to-wire win in previous start; bounce-back threat. Miss Amalita could impact if fractions get fast and furious.

FOURTH: Kenyan could be sitting in the garden spot in field where the pace could get hot and hectic. Chomsky has won two in a row and owns faster back figures; very dangerous. Police Escort is speedy and makes first start for David Jacobson; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Ten Twenty Nine was a late-running second in last and should offer playable price. Breeze Burner is fleet-footed and drops; logical, short-priced player. Margarita Sunrise also is speedy (and also from Rodriguez barn) and is 1-for-1 on inner oval; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Comica was a useful fourth in first start since two-month layoff last time; forward move predicted. Madam Aamoura is speedy and should be aided by cutback to 6 furlongs. Lakeside Sunset was victimized by pace pressure last time; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Dad’z Laugh has won three of last four starts and fired swift 3-furlong work last month; rates close call. Gambler’s Ghost is fleet-footed and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Bass River Road wheels back in a hurry after determined win this past Saturday; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Annie Rocks logged fast late-pace figure when second in last start and drilled three times in the interim. Riot Worthy owns three wins and five seconds in last 10 outings and fired eye-catching 5-furlong bullet on Jan. 23; very dangerous. Bombshell also is consistent (two seconds and a win in three starts) and looms a logical, short-priced player.

NINTH: Beyond Discreet was a tough-trip fourth in last and could be sitting on breakthrough effort in weak nightcap. Bank Elaboration owns sprinter’s speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Ruby One made forward move on the numbers last time; developing and dangerous. Society Hill was a top-figured fourth in last; right in the thick of this.