Best Bet: GANADOR (6)

Best Value: OH SO SINISTER (2)

FIRST: Shesmyheartandsoul owns sprinter’s speed and projects as the dominant front-runner. High End Lady runs late and would be aided by pace meltdown at fat ticket. Jeanjeannie ships in from SoCal for David Jacobson; must consider.

SECOND: Oh So Sinister drops and lands in field in which pace meltdown appears possible; fat price seals the deal. Chosen One Elijah wheels back in a hurry after front-running second this past Saturday; big-time danger. Catapult Jack has finished second in last two starts; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Riff Raff was pace and position compromised when facing arguably tougher last time; forward move predicted. Dr. Shane was a fast-figured second in last; logical player. Timber owns two wins and a third in three starts on inner oval; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Fullfaithandcredit adds blinkers and makes third start of form cycle; breakthrough predicted. Formal Summation was an easy winner when 25 cents on the dollar last time; very dangerous. Non Stop gets class relief and favorable cutback to sprint; wake-up potential.

FIFTH: If You Believe was speed sharpened in last and could play out as the controlling front-runner in compact field. Ice Palace was a clear-cut second behind a 10-length winner in last; big-time player. Cats Halo was an even fifth in last and should move forward in second start since seven-week layoff.

SIXTH: Ganador notched improved internal numbers in last and could be primed for forward move in third outing since five-month absence. Regulus tallied swift final fraction when a late-running fourth in last; dangerous. Tug of War packs potent stretch wallop on “A” game; worth long look at long price.

SEVENTH: Wilburnmoney needed last and could be favorably positioned in small but competitive field. Bellelarama logged handy, 7-length victory the first time she touched the inner surface; razor-sharp and very dangerous. Bluegrass Flag notched wire-to-wire win in her inner-track debut; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Blarney Stones compiled six tightly grouped workouts for first start in 63 days; primed and ready. Stony Brook displayed improved speed in last after hard-charging second in previous start; easily could take this. Balac ships up from South Florida and makes first start versus NY-breds; very interesting. Receiver adds blinkers and should improve with race under belt; price will be tempting.