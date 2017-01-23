Best Bet: FROZEN ANGEL (1); Best Value: OUR KARMA (6)

FIRST: Frozen Angel is training sharply for first start since November; drop into maiden claimer seals the deal. T Love a Fight was a strong second in last; dangerous. Rossie Val adds blinkers, gets class relief and could make forward move at fat price.

SECOND: Try Flying is working with a purpose for first start in 245 days; call in weak field. Formal Summation has finished second in last two starts; continues trend? Two Times Book is speedy and must be given a puncher’s chance at juicy odds.

THIRD: Altesino regressed in last start after pace-pressing third in previous; rebounds today. Read the Dream bested top selection by more than three lengths when second on New Year’s Day; easily could take this. Light the Vow was a dull fifth in same last race as top pair but is right in the thick of this on “A” game; don’t ignore.

FOURTH: Catcher in the Sky chased swift splits and paid the price late last time out; main speed with proper ride. Woundwithhereyes compiled tight work tab for first start since November for Rudy Rodriguez; big-time player. Phantom Shot was a clear-cut second in lone start on inner oval; don’t dismiss.

FIFTH: Votre Coeur was pace compromised when third last time; forward move predicted. Preying Mantis logged five tight works for first start in 49 days; dangerous. Two Term Max took backward step in last after solid third in debut; rebound threat.

SIXTH: Our Karma lost all chance after slow start just 12 days ago; swiftest of the swift with aggressive break. The Undersheriff gets one-level price drop after hitting the wall in last; big-time, front-end threat on best. Frat Star tallied solid final fraction when a last-to-first maiden winner at Parx on Jan. 10; worth long look at long price.

SEVENTH: Even Bette wheels back in a hurry after being victimized by being pinched back to last at the start on Jan. 16; call based on price in wide-open field. Fire Key is speedy, owns fast figures and will be aided by cutback to sprint. Wisdom of Oz is right in the thick of this on best races; very interesting. Lead Us to the Bar delivered strong efforts in both starts but has been sidelined for nearly a year; must take the good with the bad.

EIGHTH: Myfourchix owns a stalker’s style that could be well served in field with sufficient speed. Play Unified bested a next-out winner when a wire-to-wire victor in last; very dangerous. Indulgent logged very swift numbers in last three starts; right in the thick of this. Sweetrayofsunshine was a hard-charging winner in last at Laurel and owns faster back numbers; must be considered.

NINTH: Cornedbeefncabbage was a tough-trip fourth in last and should have more to give in second start since two-month layoff. Spectrolite is speedy and needed last; big-time, front-running danger. Enduring Warrior owns fast numbers but has failed as the favorite in four of six starts; mixed message. Storm the Shore is fleet-footed and makes second start on inner track since shipping in from SoCal; must be factored into the mix.