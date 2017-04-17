Best Bet: WRONG BEN (3)

Best Value: TWO HOT BETTY (4)

FIRST: Bangle debuts for Wes Ward in season’s first 2-year-old race; best guess. Shivoo, also from Ward barn, was a January foal, growth edge? One Last Cast makes first start for Todd Pletcher; happy hunting.

SECOND: On Tap owns fast late-pace figure and makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice; rates close call. Grey Glory regressed in last start after fast-figured win in previous race; rebound potential. Patton Proud can impact on “A” game.

THIRD: Wrong Ben tallied solid final fraction when a 5-length winner in debut; more to come. Horoscope was a top-figured, front-end winner in last; easily could take another. Mollica is 1-for-1 on the Big A’s main track and fired 5-furlong bullet drill on March 21; worth long look.

FOURTH: Two Hot Betty is riding a forward line on the numbers and displayed ability on turf last fall; call based on price potential. Lemondrop Lollipop needed last and owns swift grass numbers; very playable. Run Blondie Run displayed improved speed on Gulfstream grass last time; front-end threat.

FIFTH: Preziosa notched rapid late-pace figure when breaking maiden on St. Patrick’s Day; pairs up wins. Shesmyheartandsoul bounced last time after wire-to-wire win two starts back; rebound threat. Jetsam Six should pack amplified late kick with cutback to 7 furlongs; dangerous. Congaree Drive makes first start since claimed by Gary Gullo; front-running threat.

SIXTH: Frostie Anne logged swift numbers when a front-running winner on April 2; keeps on giving. Abounding Spirit logged a win and three seconds in last four starts; logical, short-priced player. Peaches and Spice made wide move when a determined winner in last; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Bargaining Table is a five-time winner on Aqueduct sod and displays a history of firing big efforts off the bench. Maddizaskar was a dominant winner on the dirt last out and owns three victories on grass; very playable. War Queen has failed as the favorite in both stateside starts; for chalk lovers only.

EIGHTH: Party Mint Star logged three solid works for first start since November; primed and ready. My Plain Jane was a non-threatening ninth when facing pricier field in debut on March 25; improvement predicted. Double Mane is speedy and should be tighter in second start since eight-month layoff; must respect. Sapporo was an ultra-game second in well-bet debut; regresses today?