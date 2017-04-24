________________________________________

Best Bet: LEAH’S DREAM (9)

Best Value: CELTIC CHAOS (8)

FIRST: Spring On Curlin notched swift internal and final figures in last; more to give at playable price. Thebigfundamental has worked sharply since game placing in debut at Gulfstream; underlay material. Myakka River runs late and could be aided by added ground.

SECOND: Open Bar logged solid late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last at Parx; pairs up victories. Saratoga Mischief owns speed and makes peak start of form cycle; very playable. Set the Trappe makes first start since claimed by high-percentage barn (Robertino Diodoro); right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Jamminwithbrandon tallied solid final fraction when a strong second in last at Parx; ready for prime time. Mineralogy was a fast-figured maiden winner in last; very dangerous. Tale of Silence logged five tightly grouped works for first start in 48 days; more than good enough on “A” game.

FOURTH: Wondermeister is from a dam that’s thrown three grass winners; improvement predicted. Revive and Resurge owns the best numbers of those that have started on the turf; price will be tempting. Circumnavigate regressed in last but displayed speed when a game second in debut; bounce-back threat.

FIFTH: Old Upstart was a hard-charging winner in last and owns faster back figures; more to come. Souper Knight makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez; need more? Mills drops after being compromised by wide trip in last; bullet half-mile work last week adds to appeal. Match Up is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SIXTH: Fabulous Lady broke maiden on the Santa Anita grass last out and makes first start versus NY-breds; rates close call. Epping Forest is 1-for-1 on Belmont sod; big-time player. Catcher in the Sky is fleet-footed and makes turf debut for Linda Rice; demand value.

SEVENTH: Thundering Sky is training with a purpose for first start since October and has shown a history of delivering big efforts off the bench. King’s Ghost was a clear-cut winner on Fair Grounds grass last out; razor-sharp and very dangerous. Free N Clear logged a hard-charging victory on the Belmont turf last summer; worth long look at long price.

EIGHTH: Celtic Chaos exits determined score at the Big A last out and is 2-for-4 on Belmont loam; call in ultra-contentious Affirmed Success Stakes. Marriedtothemusic is speedy, rested and training sharply; very dangerous. Eye Luv Lulu fired half-mile bullet since game placing in last; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Leah’s Dream moves to grass after logging improved final fraction in last; four workouts in the interim seals the deal. Dream a Little tallied rapid late-pace figure in debut on Belmont sod last September and compiled tight, recent work tab; very dangerous. Frost Wise moves to grass after solid second at 76-1 in debut; don’t ignore. Tiffanys Freud owns competitive numbers on best efforts; price will be tempting.