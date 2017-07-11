Best Bet: LOVE THAT JAZZ (4)

Best Value: SANDY BELLE (5)

FIRST: Persky’s Spirit tallied improved late-pace figure in last and will offer generous ticket in contentious opener. Ola Gatita is riding a forward line on the numbers; very playable. Double Mane is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SECOND: Jaunt should pack amplified kick with cutback to 7 furlongs; rates close call. Sweet Avery has been heavily bet in both starts and is from a dam that’s produced a grass winner; dangerous. Assertive owns fast dirt figures and moves to turf; underlay potential.

THIRD: Mo Knows compiled eye-catching workout slate for first start since May; call based on price potential. Welcoming is fresh and logs swift final fractions on best efforts; very dangerous. Grand Jete has won both U.S. starts for Chad Brown; easily could take another.

FOURTH: Love That Jazz has trained swiftly since last start and projects as the main speed with aggressive ride. Mighty Zealous owns stalker’s style and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Pegasus Red is another that would be aided by fast fractions.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

FIFTH: Sandy Belle is fleet-footed and fired half-mile bullet on the Fourth of July; primed for best. Ragazza Di Papa was a clear-cut second to a runaway winner in last; big-time player. Paz the Wine also was second in last and must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list.

SIXTH: Whatstotalkabout is riding a two-race winning streak and owns fast final fractions; rates close call. Polar Axis is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Uncle Sigh makes first start since claimed and owns fast back figures; dangerous.

SEVENTH: Stolen Pistol has worked three times since speed and fade in debut; tighter today. Can’tweallgetalong failed to impact after poor start in debut; price will be tempting. Howard Beach concluded work tab with 3-furlong bullet; could be the goods. Raging Fire compiled solid work slate for first start; follow the money.

EIGHTH: Animauxselle logged solid late-pace figure when a determined maiden winner in last at Delaware; more to come. Warrior Hall made middle move and flattened when facing stakes field on Delaware turf last time; very playable. Two Hot Betty is training sharply for first start since April; very interesting. Price Too High is another that is working swiftly; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Blacktype drops and owns fast late-pace figures on “A” efforts. Kharafa is training strongly and is an eight-time winner on Belmont grass; very dangerous. Mohaymen moves to turf in effort to reverse declining form; demand value.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

TENTH: Fair Regis was a useful fourth in last and should have more to give in second start since three-month layoff. Iwishirish is training sharply for first start since October; very playable. Zenna is fleet-footed and returns to dirt; big-time, front-end threat. Catania Rose bested a next-out winner when a game second in last; right in the thick of this.