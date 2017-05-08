Best Bet: THE ZIP ZIP MAN (9)

Best Value: CASIGORDO (6)

FIRST: Monster Mash drops, returns to dirt and owns fast back figures; rebounds. Formal Summation also gets class relief and is speedy, as well; dangerous. Bustin the Bank was an ultra-game second in last; worth long look.

SECOND: Freudian Flip owns win-early breeding; best guess in juvenile crapshoot. Surprise Wonder, the only member of field with experience, was second in rough start in debut; very dangerous. Joe’s Smokin Gun concluded work tab with 5-furlong drill; stay tuned to the tote.

THIRD: Brooklyn Gerty notched swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut second in debut; more to come. Assertive has worked sharply since finishing third to a repeat winner in first start; very playable. My Golden Rose earned place awards in last two starts; must consider.

FOURTH: Howlin Mad Smith should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs. Thirsty Actor is riding an improving line on pace and final figures; very playable. Happy Match was a strong second in last; must respect.

FIFTH: Three Eighty Eight tallied improved internal and final figures when racing wide in last; more to give. Five Star Rampage bested top selection by more than four lengths when second best on April 19; big-time threat. Zealous Scholar is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SIXTH: Casigordo logged swift final fraction when breaking maiden on dirt last time; surface switch to sod suits. Two Down One to Go has finished second in four of last five starts; handle with care at short odds. Black Tide dominated a restricted claiming field on the front-end last out; right in the thick of this. Inheritthewind regressed in last after determined win in debut; bounce-back threat.

SEVENTH: Brookline owns the bloodlines to improve with move to grass; 5-furlong bullet last week seals the deal. Strong Side has finished second in last four outings; continues trend? Into the Breach switches to turf after logging rapid pace and final figures on dirt last out; dangerous. Carbon Data delivered strong efforts in both starts on Gulfstream grass this winter; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Alex the Terror bested an overnight stakes field on April Fool’s Day and owns faster back figures; more to come. Do Share, also a winner on April 1, has been victorious in four of last five starts; big-time player. Anytime Anyplace gets confident price hike after clear-cut score last month at Parx; don’t dismiss.

NINTH: The Zip Zip Man owns an advantageous sit-and-pounce style and fired two half-mile bullets at Fair Hill for local debut; set for best. Tiz Shea D owns speed, drops and should be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs; dangerous. Performance Bonus owns a win and a third in two starts on Belmont grass; logical, short-priced threat. Zandar tallied both career wins on Big B sod; must consider.