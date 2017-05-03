Best Bet: SNOWFLY (9); Best Value: TWO HOT BETTY (4)

FIRST: Epic Lady tallied swift late-pace figure in most recent start and has trained sharply in the interim; more to come. Jeanne’s Speight is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners; worth look. Forres Lily holds razor-sharp current condition; must consider.

SECOND: Candy Monster should improve after even fourth in debut; experience edge in field of mostly newcomers. Crea’s Bklyn Law noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout; very interesting. Analyze Your Luck makes first start for Todd Pletcher; need more?

THIRD: Sunday Gravy compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since March 2; drop to lifetime low seals the deal. Fiscal Discipline moves to dirt after failing at short odds in all three starts; proceed with caution. Nauti Belle made middle move and flattened last time; developing and dangerous.

FOURTH: Two Hot Betty was a hard-charging maiden winner on Big A grass last out; call based on price potential. Initiate logged handy score when getting first-time Lasix in turf debut at Tampa; very playable. Spanish Harlem compiled three tight works last month for first start since Feb. 25; very interesting.

FIFTH: Hexameter is from a dam that’s produced a grass winner and should be forwardly positioned in bulky field. Tapany logged solid numbers in both starts on Belmont grass at last year’s Spring/Summer meeting; dangerous. Vigor grabbed short-lived lead at quarter pole and faded late last time at Keeneland; tighter today.

SIXTH: Pegasus Red was an even fourth in first start since three-month layoff last time; forward move on tap today. Bustin It is speedy, rested and owns fast final figures; very dangerous. Readthebyline regressed in last start but is right in the thick of this on “A” game.

SEVENTH: Bar of Gold was conditioned on turf last out and logged her lifetime-best numbers on Belmont loam last fall; call in contentious Vagrancy Handicap. Quezon also loves the Belmont soil and is training with a purpose for first start since October; dangerous. By the Moon is another that’s working sharply and delivers her best efforts at the Big B; great betting race.

EIGHTH: Sokie is fleet-footed and could capitalize on soft lead in field that’s light on front-runners. Gioia Stella owns stalker’s style, is firing bullet works and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Off Limits is another that would be aided if pace meltdown ensues.

NINTH: Snowfly is training swiftly for first start since December and notched solid numbers in lone start on Belmont sod last fall. Mascarello was an ultra-game third in last start on Big A grass; razor-sharp and very playable. Japonski ships in from South Florida and is riding a forward line on the numbers; price will be tempting. Fun Guy was a determined maiden winner in last; don’t dismiss.