Best Bet: CALGARY CAT (8)

Best Value: SPIN CYCLE (6)

FIRST: Asphalt Paving tallied swift final fraction in lone start at Belmont last fall; fires big off the bench. Killybegs Captain owns speed and should be tighter in second start since six-month layoff. Dhamaan was a strong second in most recent start; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Animal Posse is speedy, training with a purpose and owns a win on Belmont sod. Astrologist is 1-for-1 on Belmont turf and drops back in with NY-breds; very dangerous. Shiraz should pack amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs; big-time player.

THIRD: Tug of War notched solid late-pace figure when a hard-charging winner this past Sunday; pairs up. Ackeret is riding a forward line on the numbers and gets class relief; very playable. Ganador took backward step in last but owns competitive numbers on best efforts.

FOURTH: Storm Team was second to a repeat winner in last; half-mile bullet in the interim seals the deal. Wantztbwicked moves to turf for Chad Brown; need more? El Talento is training strongly for first start in nine months; very dangerous.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

FIFTH: Hard Study logged fast figure when a tough-trip second in last; more to come. Fearless Dragon makes peak start of form cycle after game placing in last; big-time player. Nigel’s Destiny was less than a length behind ‘Dragon’ when making first start in two months; could easily close the gap.

SIXTH: Spin Cycle is 3-for-3 on Belmont sod and compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since June; controlling speed with aggressive ride. Snap Decision is fresh and packs potent late kick; dangerous. Tricked Up owns a win and three seconds from five starts; must respect.

SEVENTH: Goldtown adds blinkers, moves to dirt and has trained sharply since dull ninth in turf debut; improvement predicted. Downtown At Noon has finished second in last three starts; continues trend? Sunset Ridge is working with a purpose for debut for Chad Brown; follow the money.

EIGHTH: Calgary Cat owns swift late-pace figures and is firing bullets at Woodbine base; primed and ready. Siding Spring is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Kharafa is an eight-time winner on Belmont grass; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Canarsie Kid is fleet-footed and training consistently; dominant speed. Aktabantay was claimed by high-percentage stable last time (Brad Cox) and should possess enhanced staying power with cutback to 6 furlongs. Bajan Summer notched two of three lifetime wins on Belmont turf; price will be tempting. Chamois owns speed and fast back figures; right in the thick of this.