Best Bet: FIRE KEY (4); Best Value: GET JETS (8)

FIRST: Evolution fired half-mile bullet since useful third in first start since six-month absence; more to give. Tasunke Witco beat top selection by nearly 10 lengths when winning on June 11; obvious, short-priced threat. W. Giles was done in by hot pace in same last race as top two; must be factored into the mix.

SECOND: Mo Style is training sharply for first start since moving to Mark Hennig barn; call based on price potential. Tizza Temper is riding an improving line on the numbers and should pack enhanced staying power with cutback to 7 furlongs. She’s Dreamin has delivered solid efforts in both starts; dangerous.

THIRD: Morning Breez visually and numerically impressed when winning debut; more to come. What a Catch is another that sparkled when winning first start; very dangerous. Analyze the Odds regressed in last after fast-figured score in debut; rebound threat.

FOURTH: Fire Key bested a next-out winner when a clear-cut victor in last; pairs up. Lakeside Sunset was pace and position compromised in last; very dangerous. Congarette is speedy and rested; worth long look.

FIFTH: Preziosa makes first start since claimed after ultra-game win in last; returns quick dividends. Novique plunges sharply in first start since seventh-month layoff; damaged goods? E Warfare made forward move on the numbers in last; very interesting.

SIXTH: Lucky Town makes peak start of form cycle after tough-trip fifth in last; breakthrough predicted. Mollica is fleet-footed and should be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs; very playable. Abbot should move forward in second start since more than yearlong layoff.

SEVENTH: Bats Cleanup makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and logged five tight works for first start in 49 days; primed and ready. Kierland gets Lasix for Mike Maker (20 percent); improvement expected. Frozen Daiquiri compiled solid work slate for move to grass; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Get Jets owns fast late-pace figures and was a clear-cut winner in last; more to come. Disco Partner set a world’s record for 6 furlongs when winning Jaipur last time; big-time player. Cerise’s Prince is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Stolen Pistol has worked three times since speed and fade in debut; duly tightened today. Can’tweallgetalong lost all chance when lunging at the start in debut; don’t ignore. Mr. Pete was bested by a runaway winner when a pole clear for second in debut; very dangerous.

TENTH: Five Each Way logged two, crisp 5-furlong workouts at Fair Hill after displaying newfound speed in last start; continues development pattern. Lover’s Key was a game second in last at Belmont after reeling off three straight wins at Gulfstream; consistency is the key. Spring Folly tallied strong efforts in both starts on Belmont sod; must be considered.

ELEVENTH: Arthur Avenue notched three tightly grouped drills for first start since 73-day layoff; career-best predicted. Appealing Briefs also is training sharply and packs potent late kick on best; very dangerous. Zonic owns a running style that should play well with switch to grass; don’t overlook. Hoboe was a late-running second at 31-1 in lone grass start; must be factored into the mix.