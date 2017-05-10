Best Bet: RO BEAR (7); Best Value: D’ELOQUENT (11)

FIRST: Seat of Honor logged improved pace figure in last and fired 5-furlong bullet on May 1. Robbins makes first start since gelded and first start with maiden-claiming tag; very dangerous. Praise the Moon compiled tight work tab for first start since October; don’t ignore.

SECOND: Djulpan owns speed and is working sharply for first start in seven months; call based on price. Final Encore also is fleet-footed and owns fast turf figures; dangerous. Monte Man always fires but seems to prefer minor awards.

THIRD: Blessed Halo was compromised by hot fractions when a game second in last. Switzerland owns fast numbers but failed at odds-on in both starts; for chalk lovers only. Javelin notched tight work slate since even third in debut; worth long look.

FOURTH: Timeline visually and numerically impressed when winning last; more to come. Meantime is fleet-footed and could play out as the main speed with aggressive ride. Master Plan fired half-mile bullet in most recent workout; must respect.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

FIFTH: Major Force rallied in debut on Keeneland dirt and is bred to relish switch to sod. There They Go also ran late in debut and could appreciate added ground and new surface. Thirtysevenliveson drops after much-improved fourth in last; developing and dangerous. Arch Contender could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Max James is fresh and hails from white-hot Jason Servis stable; don’t ignore.

SIXTH: Miss Temple City is a Grade I winner and is training sharply for first start since December. Dacita packs powerful kick and hails from Chad Brown barn; need more? Rainha Da Bateria, also from the Brown barn, owns fast figures on best efforts; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Ro Bear tallied improved internal numbers in last and should be sitting on forward move at solid price. Two Down One to Go has finished second in four of last five starts; continues trend? Bene owns three wins from four starts; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Sadler’s Joy holds razor-sharp current form and owns fast late-pace figures; rail draw seals the deal in contentious Man o’ War. Wake Forest won this race last year in lone start on Belmont grass; very dangerous. Twilight Eclipse is working swiftly and owns fast numbers on “A” game; don’t ignore.

NINTH: Eden Ridge was victimized by muddy surface and wide journey in valuable race over the track last time; forward move predicted. Bond Vigilante is speedy and drops; dangerous. Nobody Move could impact if fractions get fast and furious. True Bet is quick from the gate and must be factored into the mix.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

TENTH: Highway Star was a determined winner in last at Big A and is 3-for-3 at Belmont Park; rates close call in compact Ruffian field. Bar of Gold returns to dirt after failing to fire when favored on turf last time; more than good enough on best. Indulgent was just a half-length behind top selection when a game second in Distaff Handicap last time; must consider.

ELEVENTH: D’Eloquent compiled eye-catching work tab for first start since December; primed and ready. Leaveematthegate is fresh and delivered strong second off the bench on Belmont grass last summer; history repeats? Lucky Lou Pal is training with a purpose for first start since August; worth long look. River Knight is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.