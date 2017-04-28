Best Bet: VEIL DANCE (6)

Best Value: SARATOGA COLONEL (5)

FIRST: Our Girl Abby was a late-running third in debut at Keeneland; more to come. Bangle gets Lasix after speed and fade in debut; very dangerous. Sugar Queen debuts for Todd Pletcher; follow the money.

SECOND: Gentrify was a determined winner on Big A dirt last time; transfers form to turf. Unbridled Ocean drops and owns two wins on Belmont grass. Dream Man is a three-time winner on the Belmont sod; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Deltalina is speedy, rested and training sharply; controlling front-runner. First Charmer also is fleet-footed and loves Belmont grass; very playable. Glass House would be aided by fast fractions; must respect.

FOURTH: Proven Commodity is speedy and makes first start since gelded; primed and ready. Los Borrachos packs potent late kick and should offer generous ticket; dangerous. Alright Alright owns fast final figures; logical, short-priced player.

FIFTH: Saratoga Colonel is bred to handle grass and compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since November; call in wide-open field. Captain Kitt will offer fat ticket and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Elenzee is fleet-footed and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SIXTH: Veil Dance logged only career win on Belmont turf; call in another contentious group. Eta Carinae is quick from the gate and could prove very formidable on an unchallenged lead. Asian’s Way also is swift from the blocks and owns fast dirt numbers; big-time player.

SEVENTH: Cosi Bella tallied swift final fraction when breaking maiden last time; pairs up. Stay Fond gets class relief after regressing in Grade 2 Gazelle last out; bounce-back potential. Thirstforthecup is riding a forward line on the numbers; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Closing Bell makes peak start of form cycle after tallying fast late-pace figure in last; owns swift back numbers. Roman Approval is speedy, drops and loves the 10-furlong distance; very playable. Revved Up, another that handles marathon trip, owns a win and a second in two starts on Belmont sod.

NINTH: Grande Beso was pace and position compromised when a better-than-it-looks fourth last time; more to give. Youth Gone Wild exits sprints and starts from the rail; price will be tempting. Pescara was a strong third in first turf start; must consider. Eighth Commandment bested Pescara by a neck when second on April 13; must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list. Pana Elianne hails from potent second-out stable; don’t dismiss.