Best Bet: THORNADO (12); Best Value: CORE PORTFOLIO (9)

FIRST: Proud Zip moves to grass after fast-figured score in last; transfers form. Performance Bonus owns swift numbers and is training strongly. Southside Warrior regressed in last after winning previous start; rebound threat.

SECOND: Money Laundering logged crisp half-mile work since speed and fade in debut; tighter today. Build to Suit was “taken down” after winning debut; logical player. Sicilia Mike should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs.

THIRD: The Great Samurai needed last and loves Belmont grass; forward move predicted. Follow the Signs owns speed and moves to turf for Chad Brown; dangerous. Bartleby was compromised by wide trip in last; price will be tempting.

FOURTH: Zipessa is training with a purpose for first start since BC F&M Turf; call in contentious Sheepshead Bay. Achnaha owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Apple Betty gets first-time Lasix; must respect.

FIFTH: Lady Luciano returns to dirt and drops; primed for breakthrough effort. Sweetrayofsunshine exits clear-cut score in last; very playable. Making Havoc is fresh and owns swift figures on “A” game.

SIXTH: Timber was a determined winner in last and owns faster back numbers; more to come. H Man is riding a two-race winning streak; big-time threat. Duquesne Whistle endured tough trip in last and is riding a forward line on the numbers.

SEVENTH: Divine Interventio consistently logs fast figures; call if race is switched to wet dirt. Slew’s Brew owns swift late-pace numbers and notched win on Belmont grass. Cloontia is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Rappel tallied only victory on Belmont turf; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Point Hope owns fast final fractions and added ground should play to strength. Branded Hand gets class relief and returns to dirt; dangerous. Lucky Lotto regressed in last after pairing up fast numbers in previous two outings; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Core Portfolio is fleet-footed and could get the early jump with aggressive ride. Papa Shot packs solid late kick and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Wine Not won last at the Big A and owns a win and a second in two starts at Belmont; dangerous. Becker’s Galaxy is more than good enough on best efforts.

TENTH: Mohaymen is training strongly for first start since August; 1-for-1 at Belmont Park. Connect, 2-for-2 on Belmont loam, fired best-of-71 half-mile drill on April 30; very playable. Realm is another that’s working sharply for return from layoff; price will be tempting.

ELEVENTH: Jay Gatsby consistently earns the field’s fastest late pace figures. Time Test gets Lasix in stateside debut for Chad Brown; very interesting. Messi owns two wins and a third in three starts on Belmont sod; must consider.

TWELFTH: Thornado adds blinkers after displaying improved speed in last; wire to wire. Consumerconfidence logged career-best number on Belmont grass last spring; very dangerous. Baseline was a fast-figured third in last at Parx; right in the thick of this. Hello Holiday moves to grass after even fourth in debut for Mike Hushion; worth long look at long price.