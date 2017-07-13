Best Bet: LONE TRADER (8); Best Value: RITZY LASS (2)

FIRST: Muselet compiled sharp work tab for first start since December; set for best. Ouro Verde drops to lifetime low; dangerous. Mugu should improve with race under belt; don’t ignore. Final Flurry owns three seconds from six starts; for chalk lovers only.

SECOND: Ritzy Lass moves to grass after getting wrong setup on Churchill dirt last time; forward move predicted. Morethanjusthello earned improved late-pace figure in last; dangerous. Resilient One is speedy and has won three of last four; big-time player.

THIRD: Karma Delight drops and returns to dirt; breakthrough predicted. Refinance has finished second in all three starts; continues trend? Rarest Quality is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FOURTH: I Still Miss You has won both starts and fired half-mile bullet last week; gets threepeat. Missbigtimes worked in company with top selection on July 9 (bullet drill); intriguing. Northernstreetgal gets Lasix and moves to dirt; wake-up time?

FIFTH: Hopper Dropper was a useful fourth in first start since two-month absence; forward move expected. Colonel Andy was a front-running second in last but Tom Morley barn has yet to find the winner’s circle this meet; must take the good with the bad. Source Control logged three tight works since last start; don’t ignore.

SIXTH: Super Hawk tallied solid final fractions on Golden Gate’s all-weather surface this past spring; call based on price potential. Jo’s Bold Cat is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle; very playable. Storm Prophet owns fast figures and is training with a purpose for first start since January; demand value.

SEVENTH: Ackeret fired half-mile bullet since strong placing in last; more in the tank. Souper Knight gets class relief and favorable cutback in distance; worth long look. Risk Management has been sidelined for 816 days but owns solid numbers on best efforts; mixed message.

EIGHTH: Lone Trader is riding a forward line on the numbers and should pack enhanced kick at 6 furlongs. Taste for Talent was a clear-cut winner in last; very dangerous. The Zip Zip Man has finished second in last two starts; obvious, short-priced player.

NINTH: Cozzy Spring tallied swift pace and final figures when 12-length winner in the slop last time; pairs up on dry land. Cats Halo gets class boost after determined victory in last; price will be tempting. Empress Jingu was a clear-cut second behind a repeat winner in last; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Lord of Love made sustained rally when a sold second in last; more to give. Air Vice Marshall makes third stateside start and should benefit from cutback to 7 furlongs; very interesting. White Flag bested a next-out winner when a tenacious victor last time; must be factored into the mix.

ELEVENTH: Manifest Destiny owns sprinter’s speed and could secure soft lead in wide-open nightcap. Isofass fired eye-catching half-mile bullet on Thursday; more than good enough on “A” effort. Unbroken Chain is fresh and could be ideally positioned in the stalker’s seat; very dangerous. Sutter’s Mill was a last-to-first winner in debut at Monmouth; don’t dismiss.