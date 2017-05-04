Best Bet: ROYAL INHERITANCE (7)

Best Value: ALEX THE TERROR (8)

FIRST: Salori’s Bank made sustained rally when second at 7 furlongs last out; amplified kick with cutback to shorter sprint. Unforgivable U is speedy and drops; dangerous. Courtmewithcarats is fresh and owns fast figures on “A” efforts.

SECOND: Are We Not Men has won three of last four. You Know I Know makes quick return after win over the track last Saturday; dangerous. On Tap owns sprinter’s speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner. King of Spades packs potent kick and fired 3-furlong bullet on April 28.

THIRD: Scuba is 1-for-1 at Belmont and fired 5-furlong bullet since last start. Tu Brutus was a top-figured second in stateside debut last out; bounces today? Turco Bravo owns swift late-pace figures on best efforts.

FOURTH: Indygita moves to dirt, makes peak start of form cycle and barn reaches for go-to rider. Riot Worthy consistently delivers solid efforts; big-time danger. No Need to Appeal has trained sharply since front-end maiden score last out; very playable.

FIFTH: Double Mane notched crisp 3-furlong work since wire-to-wire win last time; more to come. Carolina Courage logged four tight drills since breaking maiden on Feb. 3; worth long look. Splash of Sass also is working with a purpose and owns competitive numbers; don’t ignore.

SIXTH: Fortuitous Path compiled strong work slate for first start in nearly a year. Glorious Empire tallied rapid late-pace figure on Fair Grounds grass two starts back; price should be generous. Poshsky won last on downhill course at Santa Anita and makes first start for Robertino Diodoro; dangerous. Changewilldoyagood is rested and owns swift numbers on best races; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Royal Inheritance was a fast-figured winner in debut and has trained swiftly in the interim. Decorator Jenn owns two wins and three seconds in five starts; dangerous. Askfor Forgiveness has been idle since October, but delivered career-best effort when rested; don’t dismiss.

EIGHTH: Alex the Terror tallied swift final fraction when winning last; pairs up. Still Krz is fresh and owns fast figures on best efforts. Green Gratto won Grade I Carter last time and is always tough when allowed a clear lead.

NINTH: Nut Nut earned improved pace figure in last after logging solid final fraction in previous start; set for best. Light the Vow took backward step in last after fast-figured placing in previous race; very dangerous. Quai Voltaire consistently delivers solid efforts; worth long look. Brooklyn Speights has finished in all three starts on Belmont turf; must consider.