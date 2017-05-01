Best Bet: BUNYAAN (5); Best Value: PUSSY WILLOW (7)

FIRST: Northern Screamer gets price boost after dominant, front-end score in last; pairs up. Midnight Candy makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; very dangerous. Spa Two Parade owns a win at Belmont Park; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Set the Trappe wheels back in a hurry after determined win on Opening Day at Belmont; more to come. Kohlhase regressed in last after fast-figured win in previous start; logical, short-priced threat. Tree Shaker can impact if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Conquest Typhoon logged fast late-pace figure when third in last on Keeneland grass; switch to Joel Rosario is key. Gold Shield drops and makes peak start of form cycle; dangerous. Weekend Express is training with a purpose for first star since November; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Inflexibility tallied rapid final fraction in debut on Gulfstream turf in January and compiled eye-catching work tab for return. Liam’s World owns sprinter’s speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead in first grass start. Miss Munnings owns two seconds from three starts; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Bunyaan makes first start for Rudy Rodriguez after dominant maiden victory last out; keeps on giving. Hammerin Aamer, also from Rodriguez stable, was a fast-figured winner in January at Laurel; very dangerous. Facade logged solid late-pace figure when breaking maiden at Gulfstream on Feb. 9; price will be tempting.

SIXTH: Hope’s Roar is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes third start since 15-month layoff; set for best. Questeq was compromised by slow splits when second in last; big-time threat. Lady’s First is speedy and must be given a chance if price is right.

SEVENTH: Pussy Willow logged two endurance-building, one-mile workouts for first start since December; call based on price. Taralena has finished second in last three starts; continues trend? Glory to Kitten owns three wins, a second and a third in six starts; logical contender.

EIGHTH: Paid Admission gets confident price hike in first start since claimed by David Jacobson; call in competitive field. Drover Crazy is speedy, rested and owns fast figures on “A” game; dangerous. West Hills Giant consistently logs solid numbers; must consider.

NINTH: Sneaky Fudge Face logged three tightly grouped works for first start in five months; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. Freckle de Freck logged her two best efforts on Belmont grass; very interesting. Pure Gemmz needed last and should be aided by cutback to 7 furlongs. Jazzy Juder is improving and moves to grass; short price is the problem.