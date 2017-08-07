Best Bet: MORE THAN A LEGEND (2); Best Value: CAPE FEAR (10)

FIRST: Shakesperian Dream is riding a forward line on the numbers and lands in field with vulnerable favorite. La Inesperada plunges in first start since claimed; goes down at short odds? Midnight Bounty owns competitive numbers on best efforts.

SECOND: More Than a Legend compiled six tight works for first start since June 11; rail draw seals the deal. Lion in Wait logged improved final fraction when a clear-cut second in third straight start; runner-up again? Maddy’s Way owns speed and may play out as the controlling front-runner in first grass start; very interesting.

THIRD: Lone Trader owns solid late-pace figures and should pack intensified kick at abbreviated sprint. Blue Belt is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Final Encore also is speedy and was a front-running winner two starts back; dangerous.

FOURTH: Pirellone made sustained rally after poor start in last; race over the track is the key. Play Big cuts back, is quick from the gate and makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; big-time player. Sir Maurice should pack amplified late wallop at 6 furlongs; worth long look at long price.

FIFTH: Pocket Book was a fast-figured second in lone start; call in race with dangerous-looking newcomers. Cyrielle cost $300K as a yearling; could be the goods. La Contessa was bought for $200K last year and now debuts for Todd Pletcher; stay tuned to the tote.

SIXTH: D’funnything was done in by swift splits when attempting distance beyond his scope last time; cutback to 6 furlongs makes the difference. Benevolence has finished second in last three starts; continues trend? Bookman is speedy and adds blinkers; front-end threat.

SEVENTH: Uncle Chester is 0-for-16 but owns field’s fastest late-pace numbers; good spot. Mr. Massena has trained sharply since second as the favorite in last start; logical contender. Bartleby makes first start since gelded and first start with maiden-claiming tag; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Stallwalkin’ Dude runs late and should posses amplified late punch with turnback to 6 furlongs. Chief Lion is fleet-footed and fresh and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Loose On the Town owns a win and a second in three starts on Spa soil; don’t ignore.

NINTH: Objective Complete was a useful sixth in key-race debut and fired eye-catching, half-mile bullet last week. Sandy Belle was a fast-figured, front-end second last time; very dangerous. Town Fair owns speed and swift numbers on best efforts; must consider.

TENTH: Cape Fear logged rapid late-pace figure when besting maiden field at Gulfstream last time; pairs up. Cap’s Vow lacks speed but could impact if fractions get fast and furious. Stormy Alexis notched three seconds and a win in last four outings; logical player. Prado Vision is riding a forward line on the numbers; must be factored into the mix.