Best Bet: TALKIN TIL MIDNIGHT (2); Best Value: ETHAN HUNT (7)
FIRST: Mazmania returns to dirt and projects as the controlling speed with aggressive ride. Sand City was a fast-figured second in last; logical, short-priced player. Quick on the Draw drops and fired two, crisp half-mile drills since last start; very playable.
SECOND: Talkin Til Midnight cuts back to sprint and returns to main track; amplified wallop predicted. Luna Rising owns speed and drops; very dangerous. Little Miss Amy also is fleet-footed and gets class relief; must consider.
THIRD: Factorial logged four tight works since coming up empty in last start; more to give today. Switzerland is rested and makes first grass start for Chad Brown; obvious threat. Sethary was a game second at longer sprint last time; cutback should play to strength.
FOURTH: Starlite Mission fired swift 5-furlong work since solid second in debut; more to come. My Roxy Girl was just a neck behind top selection after wide trip in first start; easily could close the margin. Pauseforthecause makes first start for Kiaran McLaughlin; follow the money.
FIFTH: Scholar Athlete is speedy and compiled eye-catching work tab for first start in 47 days; all systems go. Backsideofthemoon also is training sharply and packs potent kick on “A” game; worth long look at long price. Monster Bea was overmatched versus Grade 2 rivals last time but was a hard-charging second at this level two races back; right in the thick of this.
SIXTH: Eloweasel drops back in with NY-breds and makes peak start of form cycle; breakthrough effort predicted. Tizzelle is training sharply and has yet to deliver a poor effort in three starts; big-time player. Style Drift has been sidelined for 649 days but hails from Chad Brown barn; underlay potential.
SEVENTH: Ethan Hunt gets positive price drop after even fourth in first start since three-month layoff last time; earned career-best number on Saratoga soil. Star Empire wheels back in a hurry after displaying improved speed last week; very interesting. Conquest Sure Shot is training with a purpose for first dirt start; demand value on unknown surface.
EIGHTH: Cowboy’s Hero tallied fast internal and final numbers when a front-running winner at Delaware last out; ready for prime time. Gray Sky gets favorable cutback to 7 furlongs and is riding a forward line on pace and final figures; very playable. Portfolio Manager consistently delivers strong efforts; logical, short-priced player.
NINTH: Snap Decision notched swift late-pace figure when besting a next-out winner in last; pairs up. Yoshida gets favorable cutback in distance and packs powerful late wallop on best; very dangerous. Makarios was pace and position compromised in last; worth long look at long price.
TENTH: Risky Sour gets rider upgrade and should be sitting on forward move in second start since seven-month layoff; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. Arthur Avenue drops after pace-pressing fifth in last; very dangerous. Mr. Massena was an improved second in last and fired half-mile bullet last week; must consider. Jegos Fire was a willing second in last; logical contender. Calculated Risker needed last and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; very interesting. Frozen Daiquiri needed last and must be factored into the mix at juicy odds.
