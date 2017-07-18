Best Bet: WANTAGH QUEEN (6); Best Value: FRENCH DRESSING (10)

FIRST: Praetereo packs potent late kick on best efforts and logged half-mile work on Monday; primed and ready. Indycott owns fast figures and has the benefit of the rail with short run to first turn. River Date is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SECOND: Beaux Arts moves to grass with suitable breeding after solid second in debut; call based on price. Wanda Fay is speedy and adds blinkers; big-time, front-end threat. Scatback is from a dam that’s thrown two turf winners; follow the money.

THIRD: Carlino was a breakthrough maiden winner in last and logged two sharp works in the interim; pairs up. Point Hope exits visually and numerically impressive score in last; bounces today? Offlee Brawn won by an expanding 14 lengths last time; right in the thick of this. Planet Trailblazer owns fast late-pace figures; must consider.

FOURTH: Hard Scrabble gets class relief after being done in by sizzling splits in last; softer flow predicted. So Noted runs late and could be in the catbird seat if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Royal Asset was a change-of-pace second in last; very dangerous.

FIFTH: Southampton Way has fired bullets since failing as the favorite in debut; deserves another chance. Amazing Belle has delivered strong efforts in both starts; logical, short-priced player. More Mojo and Country Affair both sold for big tickets as yearlings; stay tuned to the tote.

SIXTH: Wantagh Queen made sustained rally to win last and lands in field that’s jammed with speed. Buffalo Miss, 1-for-1 on Spa sod, is training with a purpose for return; very playable. Same Kinda Crazy, another that’s 1-for-1 on Saratoga grass; makes peak start of form cycle; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Messi was overmatched in Grade I United Nations last time; softer field and rail draw seal the deal. Red Rifle owns a win and two seconds in three starts on Spa turf; dangerous. Black Sea makes first start since gelded for Chad Brown; need more?

EIGHTH: Mel’s Gone Wild lived up to heavy tote support when a dominant winner in debut at Parx; ready for prime time. Stainless bested a next-out winner when a visually impressive victor in debut at Gulfstream; big-time threat. Dream It Is has won both starts at Woodbine and jockey Luis Contreras comes along for the ride; must consider.

NINTH: Proctor’s Ledge tallied swift final fraction when a strong second in last; addition of Lasix is the clincher. Defiant Honor owns speed and razor-sharp form and could get the early jump in contentious Lake George; positional edge. Victory to Victory fired half-mile bullet since failing as the favorite last time; playable but demand value.

TENTH: French Dressing needed last and should be sitting on forward move at big price in wide-open nightcap. Veil regressed in last after strong third in previous start; rebound threat. Sunday Gravy is speedy and rested; price will be tempting. Sweet Connie Girl makes first start with maiden-claiming tag for Chad Brown; must respect.