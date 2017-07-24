________________________________________

Best Bet: SHAMSAAN (8); Best Value: WAR EAGLE’S RETURN (4)

FIRST: Two Term Max drops two price levels and returns to dirt; call in weak opener. Mary Pray for Us logged fast late-pace figure when winning last; very dangerous. Madam Aamoura burned the chalk players when second at 55 cents on the dollar last out; short ticket once again.

SECOND: Right Ben was a handy, 12-length maiden winner in last start; more to give. Noneedtoflatterme drops, returns to main track and was a fast-figured winner in most recent dirt start. Professor Snape was a game second in last; logical, short-priced player.

THIRD: Bodie’s Valentine tallied solid final fraction when second in debut; extra real estate plays to strength. Red Dane logged three thirds and a second in last four starts and gets Lasix; logical, short-priced threat. Discreet Power took backward step in last start after improved fourth in previous race; very interesting.

FOURTH: War Eagle’s Return moves back to dirt and packs potent kick on “A” game. Draxhall Woods owns fast numbers and makes first start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro. Gambler’s Ghost is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FIFTH: Mr. Hot Rocks adds blinkers and could get early jump in field of mostly newcomers. Lover’s Leap was done in by bad start in same race as top selection; price will be tempting. Five Star Bunt has worked three times since debut; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Rimanisempreforte gets class relief after being pace compromised in last; call based on price potential. Milaya exits clear-cut placing in last and makes peak start of form cycle. Baronet is riding a forward line on the numbers and will offer fat ticket.

SEVENTH: Tale of S’avall met graded stakes fields in last two starts and compiled eye-catching work slate for first outing since April; call in contentious dash. Clear the Mine is speedy and owns a win on Spa soil; dangerous. Icatiro is riding a two-race winning streak and ships up from South Florida; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Shamsaan notched swift late-pace figure when a strong third at the marathon distance last time; more to come. Rocketry was a tough-trip third in last and consistently logs fast numbers; likely favorite. Memories of Peter is a front-running threat on best efforts; don’t ignore.

NINTH: Everybodyluvsrudy was a determined winner in last and owns fast back numbers; more in the tank. You’re to Blame packs powerful kick and is training with a purpose for first start in seven weeks. Perfect Partner fired crisp, half-mile drill since breakthrough maiden victory in last; worth long look.

TENTH: With the Tide is training with a purpose for first start since New Year’s Eve; needs scratches to escape AE list. Dab, another outside the body of the race, logged fast numbers in both grass starts; very dangerous. Sicilia Mike moves to grass after logging career-best pace figure in last; could be the spot. Colonel Andy regressed in last start after game placing in previous race; rebound threat.