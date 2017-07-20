Best Bet: ANIMAL APPEAL (8); Best Value: ENGLISH CHANNICAL (9)

FIRST: Thaddeus gets class relief after failing as the favorite in last; one more chance. Your Secret’s Safe also drops and owns fast figures; very dangerous. One More Round is training with a purpose for first start since September; must be considered.

SECOND: Sportscaster never got involved in slop at Churchill last time; return to Spa sod is key. Husband’s Folly is fresh and logged most recent win after similar layoff; worth long look. Lewis Vale is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Dawn the Destroyer fired 5-furlong bullet since tough-trip third in last; rates close call. Colorful Charades, another that logged best 5-furlong work tab, is speedy and returns to grass; very playable. Libby’s Tail owns fast figures on “A” efforts.

FOURTH: Lil Renegade was a fast-figured winner at this level in last; repeats. Sweetrayofsunshine was fourth at 85 cents on the dollar in same last race as top selection; recoups losses? Slam Chowder owns fast figures and makes peak start of form cycle.

FIFTH: In It for the Gold displayed improved speed in first start since ninth-month layoff last time; tighter today. Covenant has trained sharply since game second behind talented rival in debut at Gulfstream; very dangerous. Gifted Lady compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since fourth in same race as Covenant; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Goodbye Brockley tallied fast final fraction when winning last; pairs up. Sly Beauty was a hand-ridden winner at Woodbine last time; big-time threat. Little Dipper, from a dam that’s thrown two grass winners, moves to turf after winning debut at Monmouth; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Spanish Harlem was in too deep in Mother Goose last time; rebounds from advantageous slot. Josephine’s Moment is riding a four-race winning streak; very dangerous. Fuhriously Kissed could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Animal Appeal set sizzling splits when a tenacious winner in last; more to give. Mississippi Delta packs potent late kick and will be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Miss Ella has finished second in both starts on Spa sod; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: English Channical gets rider upgrade after better-than-it-looks seventh in debut; throw deep in wide-open nightcap. Joe’s Smokin Gun was a willing second at 22-1 in lone turf start; very playable. This Cat Can Fly could improve with switch to sod. Alien Invasion debuts for Mike Maker; could be the goods.