Best Bet: LADY ALEXANDRA (8); Best Value: TRUE CHARM (1)

FIRST: True Charm returns to grass after being speed sharpened in dirt return last time; rates call based on price. First Charmer makes peak start of form cycle and owns fast back figures; very playable. Pray for Bourbon ships in from Monmouth and holds razor-sharp current condition. Battlement was a fast-figured second in last; logical, short-priced player.

SECOND: Makeamericagreat took backward step in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; rebounds. Now in a Drive burned the chalk players when third at 90 cents on the dollar last time; short ticket once again. Risky Town is training sharply for first start since February; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Smile Big overcame poor start when a solid second in last; rail draw seals the deal. Moana earned fast final numbers in all four starts; big-time threat. Stay Fond should improve with return to dirt; don’t dismiss.

FOURTH: Shane’s Jewel drops into maiden claimer after speed and fade in debut; tighter today. Nothings Changed has failed as the favorite in both starts; takes third strike today? Joopster debuts for Wes Ward; follow the money.

FIFTH: Full Salute was a clear-cut winner on dirt in last and owns a victory on grass; call in wide-open field. Street Shark is speedy and 1-for-1 on Spa sod; very interesting. Shadow Rock drops and packs powerful stretch wallop on best efforts; must consider.

SIXTH: Morethanawarning was compromised by wide trip in last and fired 3-furlong bullet this past Thursday. Charming Clare takes significant price plunge and owns swift back numbers; very playable. Tiz Twice is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SEVENTH: Winston’s Chance ships in from Finger Lakes after winning two in a row; ready for prime time. Minsky Moment bested a next-out winner when a tenacious victor in last; very dangerous. Royal Ekati logged five tight works for first start in 53 days; price will be tempting.

EIGHTH: Lady Alexandra tallied career-best late-pace figure when winning last; more to come. Yorkiepoo Princess returns from much-needed freshener and logs fast figures on “A” efforts; very tempting. No More Babies owns speed, swift numbers and makes turf debut; underlay potential.

NINTH: Dab makes first start with maiden-claiming tag and logged tight, recent work tab. That Mr. P flashed improved speed in last; developing and dangerous. Martino was a clear-cut second in last start; logical. Nut Nut has finished second in three straight starts; must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list. Brooklyn Major, also outside the body of race, is training with a purpose for first start in more than a year; stay tuned to scratches.