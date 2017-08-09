Best Bet: PUCA (8); Best Value: SPACE MOUNTAIN (3)

FIRST: Sammy Wonder Stone is fresh and owns solid numbers in contentious opener. Nominal Dollars owns a win and a third in two starts at the Spa; dangerous. At Guard was a determined winner in last; must consider.

SECOND: Get the Facts logged deceptively fast final fraction when fifth in debut; more to give. Base Command has trained swiftly since clear-cut second in debut; very dangerous. Airtouch was bought for $450K as a yearling; could be the goods.

THIRD: Space Mountain owns fast late-pace figures and compiled four tightly grouped workouts since last start; set for breakthrough. Six Schillings runs late in sprints and could benefit from longer trip. Dr. Edgar was a tough-trip second in last; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Pure Silver has logged front-end wins in both starts; short price in ho-hum Adirondack Stakes. Southampton Way pressed solid splits when breaking maiden last time; dangerous. Sly Roxy lived up to heavy tote support when an easy winner in first start; must be considered.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

FIFTH: McIlory tallied swift late-pace figure when a hard-charging third in last; added ground plays to strength. Made in Detroit is speedy and can prove very tough if allowed to motor on an unchallenged lead; very playable. Slim Shadey packs a potent late-kick on “A” efforts; don’t ignore.

SIXTH: Lago Gris switches to sod after failing as the favorite in main-track debut; bred to handle surface change. Channel Cat made late run when a game second in debut; be no surprise. Lone Sentry is from a dam that’s thrown four grass winners; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Roaming Union has trained sharply since tough-trip fifth in debut; improvement predicted. Wyatt’s Town also endured rough journey in first start; dangerous. Coal Truth makes first start for Chad Brown; enough said.

EIGHTH: Puca was freshened after dominant win on wet surface at Belmont on June 24; excels on grass as well. Promotional is 1-for-1 on Saratoga turf and is training with a purpose for first start since January; big-time player. Off Limits owns a win and two seconds in last three starts; logical, short-priced threat.

NINTH: Icatiro runs late and could receive ideal setup in field that’s jammed with speed. Still Krz owns fast figures and hails from Jason Servis stable; more than good enough on best. Brimstone was done in by sizzling splits when facing NY-bred stakes field last time; don’t ignore. Lewys Vaporizer is fleet-footed and fired half-mile bullet at Spa on Aug 5; must consider.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

TENTH: World Approval owns stalker’s style and is working with a purpose for first start since 63-day freshener; call in ultra-contentious Fourstardave Handicap. Disco Partner has been extremely impressive i1n winning last three starts; very dangerous. Time Test has finished second in both stateside starts; right in the thick of this.

ELEVENTH: Great Blake drops, moves to grass and could be sitting on wake-up at generous ticket. Dab packs solid kick and makes first start since claimed by Steve Asmussen; very playable. Mr. Cat returns from 51-day layoff for Linda Rice; right in the thick of this. Shades of Brown is speedy and must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list.