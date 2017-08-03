Best Bet: RIDE ON FAITH (2); Best Value: ZENNOR (7)

FIRST: Love That Jazz was a front-running winner in last and gets the call if race is moved to wet dirt. Nobody Move, another main track only, could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Marriedtothemusic is fleet-footed and loves the slop; must be considered. With Exultation should pack amplified kick with cutback to shorter sprint. Grand Sky makes first start since claimed by Jason Servis; dangerous.

SECOND: Ride On Faith is riding a forward line on the numbers and makes peak start of form cycle; set for best. Zap Zap Zap was a fast-figured fourth in last; very dangerous. Behavioral Bias was compromised by wide trip in last; don’t overlook.

THIRD: Evidently makes third start of form cycle and owns a win at 12-furlong trip; call based on price. Apple Betty capitalized on soft fractions when a front-end winner at the distance last time; gets similar advantage today? Suffused packs potent kick but failed as the favorite in last two starts; must take the good with the bad.

FOURTH: Kelly Breen entry: Roaming Union fired half-mile bullet since debut and mate Lago Gris is from a dam that’s thrown five turf winners; potent pairing. Eclipsed Moon tallied solid late-pace figure when second at 90 cents on the dollar in debut; short ticket once again. Survey raced wide when a useful sixth in first start; improvement expected.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

FIFTH: Gift Box is working sharply for first start since November; needs surface switch to get in. Cerro, another main track only, is riding a two-race winning streak; dangerous. Alphonsus made strong rally to win stateside debut at Delaware; gets call if race remains on grass. Whatawonderflworld was a tough-trip third in last; right in the thick of this. Mutazen is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SIXTH: Arrival has trained swiftly since better-than-it-looks fourth in debut; more to come. National Flag showed early speed but finished dead last when 65 cents on the dollar in debut; mixed message. Mad Munnys adds blinkers in second start for Kiaran McLaughlin; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Zennor notched career-best final fraction when winning second in a row last time; more to give. Macagone is fleet-footed and owns a win on Spa sod; very interesting. Camelot Kitten is a multiple graded stakes winner; logical, short-priced threat.

EIGHTH: Divine Miss Grey is riding a three-race winning streak and rates call based on price in ultra-contentious Test Stakes. American Gal overcame poor start when a clear-cut winner last time; very playable. Your Love has logged determined victories in both starts; must consider. Chalon visually impressed when winning last and hails from high-octane Peter Miller barn; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Gun Runner projects as the controlling speed in compact Whitney field. Keen Ice overcame soft flow to win Suburban last time; very dangerous. Discreet Lover owns solid back numbers and could land in exotics at fat mutuel.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

TENTH: Puca has trained sharply since comfortable win in race taken off turf last time; handles any footing. Proper Discretion is speedy and can prove very tough on a soft lead; very playable. Elysea’s World owns field’s fastest late-pace figures on turf; must be factored into the mix.

ELEVENTH: Mo Town compiled eye-catching work tab for first start since April; set for breakthrough. Luna de Loco packs solid late kick and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Neolithic owns fast figures but has been idle since third in Dubai World Cup; vulnerable favorite? Bolita Boyz was a fast-figured second in last; must consider.