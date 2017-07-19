Best Bet: AIRE BUENO (11); Best Value: THE GREAT SAMURAI (2)

FIRST: Mr. Crow tallied fast late-pace figure when second in debut; more to come. Adulation has finished second in all three starts; logical, short-priced player. Marshall Plan is another with placings in both outings; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: The Great Samurai moves to grass after clear-cut win in last; crisp, half-mile work last week seals the deal. Tipsy Kitten, another with a swift, half-mile work since last start, is riding a two-race winning streak; very playable. Prize Fight drops and makes third start of form cycle; don’t ignore.

THIRD: Untamed Domain gets the meds after tough-trip fourth in debut; added ground should play to strength. Pete Marwick is bred to handle grass and longer trip; very interesting. Lindburgh’s Kitten is speedy and rested; must consider.

FOURTH: Alex the Terror gets class relief and adds blinkers for streaking Jeremiah Englehart barn; improvement predicted. Rockport Kat should move forward after even fourth in last; dangerous. Shuffle Up is fleet-footed and owns fast figures; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Sporting Chance has worked three times since game placing in debut; experience edge in field of newcomers. Machismo cost $500k as a yearling; could be the goods. Get the Facts compiled sharp work tab for debut; stay tuned to tote.

SIXTH: Gucci Factor has trained sharply since 16-length maiden win last out; more to give. Watergate ships in from Finger Lakes after winning four of last six starts; very playable. Born for a Storm owns a win and a second in two starts at Saratoga; dangerous.

SEVENTH: Canadian Flyer is speedy, drops and logged three sharp works since last start. Ray’swarrior also is fleet-footed and makes first start since claimed by Rudy Rodriguez. Grand Candy could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Stella Rose is 1-for-1 on Spa sod and tallied four tight works since last start. Penjade won last and has trained sharply in the interim. Pricedtoperfection owns fast numbers and is working swiftly for first start since September; must be respected.

NINTH: Psychoanalyze set fast splits when a determined winner in debut; call in contentious Sanford Stakes. Firenze Fire bested a next-out winner, a clear-cut victor in debut at Monmouth; very dangerous. Admiral Jimmy logged fast final fractions in both starts; very interesting.

TENTH: Lady Eli has trained impressively since winning Grade I at Santa Anita on May 27; paltry price is the problem. Antonoe has won both stateside starts; intriguing. My Impression makes peak start of form cycle; don’t ignore.

ELEVENTH: Aire Bueno owns fast final fractions and has shown history of delivering big efforts off the bench. Chiltern Street owns sharp form and sprinter’s speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Souperfast was a determined winner in last and now makes first start since claimed by David Jacobson; right in the thick of this. High Noon Rider overcame slow pace to win at the level on Churchill grass last time; must be factored into the mix.