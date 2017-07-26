Best Bet: ROLLIN SMOKE (2); Best Value: MAGICAL SKY (11)

FIRST: Bourbon Resolution tallied solid late-pace figure when second in debut; more to give. Mojovation and Country Squire are newcomers from the Todd Pletcher barn; follow the money. Lionite fired a 5-furlong bullet at Saratoga on July 10; must consider.

SECOND: Rollin Smoke logged four tight workouts since breaking maiden last month; call based on price. Hembree is 1-for-1 on Spa sod and gets class relief; dangerous. Hieroglyphics consistently delivers strong efforts; logical contender.

THIRD: Kirby’s Penny owns field’s fastest final figures; paltry price is the problem. Pico Chick makes first start since moving to Robertino Diodoro barn; very interesting. Murrell’s Belle was a breakthrough maiden winner in last; don’t ignore.

FOURTH: Majestic Dunhill gets the meds after strong third in debut; more to come. Ultima D is speedy and fired half-mile bullet for move to grass; dangerous. Beta Max is from a dam that’s thrown three grass winners; don’t overlook.

FIFTH: Mo Cash is fleet-footed and could get early jump in competitive field. Coal Front has visually and numerically impressed in winning both starts; very dangerous. Toga Challenger is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: St. Louie tallied rapid late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; pairs up victories. Nessy, another last-race winner, has trained sharply in the interim. Revved Up packs potent kick on “A” game and owns a win on Spa sod; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Dreamofjean E. projects as the controlling speed in big field; tactical edge. Awesome Song has finished second in last three starts; continues trend? Truth tallied only win on Saratoga turf and has benefit of rail in bulky group; don’t dismiss.

EIGHTH: El Deal owns speed, swift numbers and could offer generous ticket in wide-open Alfred G Vanderbilt Handicap. A. P. Indian delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; likely favorite. Bird Song bounced in last after fast-figured win in previous start; rebound threat.

NINTH: Hunter O’Riley cuts back from 2-mile Belmont Gold Cup and should pack intensified late wallop. Hello Don Julio was a determined winner in last and owns faster back numbers; very playable. Bigger Picture made sustained rally when winning Grade I UN Handicap at Monmouth; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Pavel is shipped cross country by Doug O’Neill after impressive victory in debut at Santa Anita; ready for prime time. Always Dreaming makes return after burning the chalk players in the Preakness; be no surprise. Cloud Computing benefited from perfect trip when winning Preakness; demand value.

ELEVENTH: Magical Sky tallied fast final fraction when a sharp second in debut at Gulfstream; more to give. Elude is training with a purpose for first start since March; very playable. Remarqued was a late-running second in sprint debut and could be aided by longer trip. Durable Goods made furious rally when second in debut for Chad Brown; likely underlay.