Best Bet: PURE SENSATION (10); Best Value: LUCKY LOTTO (1)
FIRST: Lucky Lotto logged solid final fraction when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Sir Bond regressed in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; rebound threat. Are We Not Men takes suspicious price plunge in first start since claimed; fire sale?
SECOND: Reality Queen projects as the controlling speed in turf debut for Mike Maker. Escapade made strong rally in sprint debut and could be aided by added ground. Emmport is from a dam that’s thrown two grass winners; very interesting.
THIRD: Breaking Lucky is fresh and training sharply; primed for big effort. Rally Cry owns fast figures but looms a likely underlay; you’ve been warned. Mo Tom could impact if fractions get hot and hectic.
FOURTH: Appealing Briefs owns field’s fastest late-pace and final figures; short price is the problem. Follow the Signs makes turf debut for Chad Brown; need more? Ides of Arch was pace and trip compromised last time; don’t ignore.
FIFTH: Silly Sister is riding a two-race winning streak; gets call if race is moved to wet dirt. E Warfare was a front-end winner on main track last time and handles turf as well; very playable. Cozzy Spring also is speedy and makes first grass start for Linda Rice; easily could take this.
SIXTH: Norma’s Charm gets the meds after making willing run for third in debut; needs scratches to get in. History Supreme retreated to fifth when 95 cents on the dollar in debut; recoups losses today? My Bronx Tail noticeably picked up the tempo in recent morning drills; stay tuned to the tote.
SEVENTH: Legal Precedent owns a stalker’s style that could be well served in field with ample speed. Diamond Jim adds blinkers and starts from the fence; front-end danger. Mutaraamy owns fast figures on best efforts but is a repeatedly failure at short odds; mixed message.
EIGHTH: Bourbon Empire makes first start since gelded and third outing of form cycle; call if race is moved to main track. The Great Samurai was a late-running second behind a repeat winner in last; rates nod on grass. Peculiar Sensation also runs late and could be aided by additional furlong. E J’s Legacy is riding a forward line on the numbers; price will be tempting.
NINTH: Tasteful is training with a purpose for first start in 113 days for streaking Kiaran McLaughlin barn; primed and ready. Luz Mimi fired eye-catching half-mile bullet since determined win in last; very dangerous. Stormy’s Song took backward step in last after fast-figured, front-running win in debut; serious bounce-back potential.
TENTH: Pure Sensation was a much-the-best winner last time on Parx grass and owns two victories on Spa sod; more to come. Green Mask packs potent wallop and consistently fires big efforts; easily could take this. Holding Gold is firing bullets and is 1-for-1 on Saratoga turf; don’t dismiss.
ELEVENTH: Muhaawer made mild rally when fourth in last and owns faster back numbers; forward move predicted. Steamboat Bill makes peak start of form cycle after much-improved third in last; very interesting. Escape Velocity drops for Chad Brown; underlay material. Snag must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list.
