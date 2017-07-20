Best Bet: MOST BEAUTIFUL (9); Best Value: VOTRE COEUR (8)

FIRST: Our Girl Abbey owns sprinter’s speed and projects as the controlling front-runner in turf debut. Kitty Kat Kate has worked swiftly since failing as the favorite last time; dangerous. Miss Mo Mentum moves to grass for Mark Casse; must consider.

SECOND: Chubby Master earned improved late-pace figure in last; more to come. Fielding Gold is riding a forward line on internal and final figures; very playable. Top Fortitude owns fast figures on best efforts.

THIRD: Weather Wiz gets Lasix after strong third in debut; 7-furlong work last week seals the deal. Uncle Mojo exits tough-trip second in last; very dangerous. Archival is firing bullets for first start since Memorial Day; very interesting.

FOURTH: Phi Beta Express tallied career-best pace and final numbers when breaking maiden on the Fourth of July; pairs up. Northern also notched lifetime top numbers when winning last; big-time player. Cinderela El Crome is speedy and rested; don’t ignore.

FIFTH: Turco Bravo owns a win and a second in two starts at Saratoga and compiled purposeful work tab for first start in 56 days. Securitiz was a clear-cut second in first start since nine-month layoff last out; more in tank. Thebigfundamental is riding a two-race winning streak; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: My Dinah Lee owns solid late-pace figures on “A” game; call based on price in wide-open turf field. Prado Vision makes peak start of form cycle; worth long look. Weekend Hottie finally broke maiden after 20 attempts last time; demand value.

SEVENTH: Nisha ships in after 12-length score at Mountaineer last time; ready for the big time. Luna Rising drops and returns to dirt; improvement expected. She’s Had Enough is firing bullets for first start since April; must respect.

EIGHTH: Votre Coeur was a useful fifth in last and should make forward move in second start since seven-week layoff. Silly Numbers is riding an improving line on late-pace and final figures; dangerous. About That Base is competitive on best races. Tiz a Kitten must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list.

NINTH: Most Beautiful was a late-running fourth in last and should pack amplified wallop at shorter sprint. Animal Appeal was a game, front-end winner in last; dangerous. Miss Katie Mae could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

TENTH: Abel Tasman logged field’s fastest final figures in winning last two; paltry price is the problem. Elate was a visually impressive winner in last at Delaware; developing and dangerous. Daddy’s Lil Darling was less than two lengths behind top selection when second in Kentucky Oaks; must be respected.

ELEVENTH: Nile Prince gets class relief after non-threatening seventh in debut; big-time forward move at big-time price. Prognostication has finished second in last two starts; continues trend? Pollock was pace and trip compromised last time; very playable. Cookie Crisp logged solid numbers in all three grass starts; logical, short-priced player.