Best Bet: PLANET TRAILBLAZER (9); Best Value: LIBERAL SPIN (4)

FIRST: Terra Promessa projects as the main speed in embarrassingly-small, three-horse Shuvee Handicap; need to do better NYRA. Paid Up Subscriber was second to Songbird last time. Apologynotaccepted no comment.

SECOND: Frozen Hannah tallied solid late-pace figure when winning last at Ellis Park; more to come. Bargaining Table is riding a two-race winning streak and should offer generous price; very interesting. Jet Majesty is 1-for-1 on Spa sod; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Augie’s Coming was a front-end winner in last and owns faster back numbers; pairs up. Enduring Honor will be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Fielding Gold owns fast figures on “A” efforts; don’t ignore.

FOURTH: Liberal Spin should find potent late kick intensified with cutback to abbreviated dash. Bookman is speedy and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Six Schillings ships in for high-powered Wayne Catalano barn after winning last at Arlington; dangerous.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

FIFTH: Scary Not Scared debuts for streaking Horacio DePaz stable; workouts say go. Party Club logged three tight works on Oklahoma training track after late-running third at Ellis in debut; very playable. Radiant Beauty adds blinkers after being compromised by wide trip in debut; must consider.

SIXTH: Im the Captain Now is fresh and owns field’s fastest late-pace and final figures. Bushmill’s Legend gets major makeover (gelded, gets Lasix and adds blinkers) after no-response eighth in last; improvement expected. Captain Hardship was an OK fourth in stateside debut; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: King of New York returns to turf in second start since claimed by Robertino Diodoro; primed for best. Neoclassic has won two straight and makes first start since claimed; razor sharp and very playable. Generous Kitten gets class relief and owns swift numbers on best efforts.

EIGHTH: Nobody Move packs potent late wallop and could receive ideal setup in field that’s top heavy with speed. Duquesne Whistle was a change-of-pace winner in last and hails from white-hot Linda Rice barn; very dangerous. Syndergaard is speedy, owns fast figures and is training swiftly; paltry price is the problem.

NINTH: Planet Trailblazer overcame slow splits to win last on dirt; transfers raging form to turf. Mambo At the Gym was a hard-charging second in last; worth long look. Rappel makes third start since two-month layoff; don’t dismiss.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

TENTH: West Point Thoroughbreds entry: Heated Verdict is sitting on breakthrough in third start of form cycle and mate The Walk is training with a purpose for first start since February; potent pairing. Bookew Bucks drops after displaying improved speed in last; very interesting. New York’s Finest is speedy, rested and hails from Linda Rice barn; dangerous. Psychic Energy, also from Rice stable, was a clear-cut winner in last; must respect. Warm Springs could impact if fractions get hot and hectic.