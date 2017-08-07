Best Bet: CARRY YOUR HEELS (8); Best Value: SCOUT’S HONOR (1)

FIRST: Scout’s Honor makes peak start of form cycle and should be aided by probable pace dynamics. Natural Order gets favorable cutback and should pack amplified late wallop; dangerous. Small Fortune is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SECOND: Spring Emperor made a forward move on pace and final numbers last out; more to come. Hy Brasil makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; big-time player. There They Go compiled tight work tab for first start in 50 days; price will be tempting.

THIRD: Blue Atlas was a strong second in debut; short price is the problem. Codrington was a much-improved third in last start; developing and dangerous. Dooder debuts for Chad Brown; need more?

FOURTH: Valdocco is fleet-footed and projects as the controlling speed in turf debut. Chief Admiral makes first start since gelded; improvement expected. Consumerconfidence has been a repeated failure at short odds; you‘ve been warned.

FIFTH: True Romance regressed in last after fast-figured win in previous start; rebounds. Discreet Senorita has won six of last eight starts; logical, short-priced threat. Fusaichi Red could be in the garden spot if fractions get hot and hectic.

SIXTH: Eighth Commandment was pace and trip compromised in last after clear-cut score two back; call based on price potential. Amazing Anne is fresh, training with a purpose and could play out as the dominant speed. Munchkin Money was determined winner in last and should have more to give in second start since nine-month layoff; very playable.

SEVENTH: We Did overcame soft pace when a handy winner in last; pairs up. Saratoga Heater also won last start and is a three-time victor on Spa soil; worth long look. Love That Jazz, another last-race winner, is speedy and could go wire-to-wire; must consider.

EIGHTH: Carry Your Heels owns fast late-pace figures and should be aided by added ground. She’s Dreamin exits convincing maiden score in last and has yet to take a backward step on the numbers; dangerous. Lady Joan has trained sharply since determined maiden win on June 25 at Belmont; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Objective Complete is working swiftly for first start since January; gets call if able to scratch into body of race. Andretta bested a next-out winner when second in debut; very playable. Louisiana Lady logged career-best number on Saratoga sod last summer; very interesting. High Jingo owns speed and must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list. Lulu’s Pom Pom has trained sharply since game placing on the Fourth of July; logical contender.