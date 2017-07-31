Best Bet: JOHN’S ISLAND (4); Best Value: PROUD REUNION (7)

FIRST: Amnicalola won last on Laurel flat; handles jumps. Sarah Joyce is more than good enough on best efforts. For Goodness Sake won most recent steeplechase start by nearly three lengths; must consider.

SECOND: Hansen’s Help displayed improved speed in first start since seven-month absence last time; forward move predicted. Thin Dress returns to dirt and has drilled four times since last start; very interesting. Tapceptional drops after failing to be a runner last time; demand value.

THIRD: Hogy gets class relief and fired 5-furlong bullet work last week; call based on price potential. Big Rock is speedy and 2-for-2 on Spa sod; big-time danger. Angry Moon also is fleet-footed and is training swiftly for first start since November; don’t ignore.

FOURTH: John’s Island has won two in a row and gets confident price hike for first start in 61 days; more to come. Royal Posse drops, adds blinkers and owns fast back figures; dangerous. Becker’s Galaxy owns 14 seconds from 47 starts; loves minor spoils.

FIFTH: In the Mood was second at 90 cents on the dollar last time; price won’t get pulse racing. Dreams Are Pazible was an improved third on turf last time; why the surface switch? Mad Dog Matters debuts for Rudy Rodriguez; follow the money.

SIXTH: First Appeal tallied swift late-pace figure when winning second straight last time; gets three-peat. R Lucky Charm is speedy and hails from white-hot Jason Servis stable; easily could take this. May Flowers made sustained rally when a hand-ridden winner in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Proud Reunion logged rapid final fraction when a clear-cut winner in last on Delaware grass; ready for prime time. Colorful Charades owns speed and is firing bullets for first start in 46 days; very interesting. Enchanting Kitten is a fresh and sharply-working runner from Chad Brown barn; need more?

EIGHTH: Tu Brutus owns speed, fast figures and handles marathon distances; paltry price is the problem. Sea Raven owns solid closing kick and would be aided by fast fractions; odds will be tempting. Hard Study took backward step in last after reeling off three straight swift numbers; rebound threat.

NINTH: Lord of Love makes peak start of form cycle and should pack amplified wallop at abbreviated sprint. Polar Axis was a determined, front-running winner in last; razor-sharp and very playable. Whiskey Seven could be sitting in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious; must consider.

TENTH: My First Gal is riding a forward line on the numbers and logged three tight works since last start; set for best. Cetara drops after flashing out-of-the-blue speed last time; worth long look at long price. Paz the Wine exits top-figured third in last; logical, short-priced player. Got the Gist gets Lasix and makes first start in nearly a year for Chad Brown; any questions?