Best Bet: ACOUSTIC (6); Best Value: SEEKING PARADISE (8)

FIRST: All the Way Jose drew off to 15-length score in most recent start; more to come. Portrade was a Grade I winner over Spa jumps last year; very dangerous. Schoodic is right in the thick of this on best efforts.

SECOND: Tarquinia notched solid late-pace figure when third in debut on grass; transfers form to main track. Fortunate Queen owns fast final numbers and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; logical, short-priced player. Home Again has finished third in both starts; continues trend?

THIRD: Foreign Affair is riding a forward line on the numbers and should be aided by added ground. Anothertequilashot has yet to take a backward step on the figures in three starts; very playable. Jonquil is training sharply for first start in seven weeks; very interesting.

FOURTH: The Hero Within tallied swift final fraction when a determined winner in last; pairs up. Pirellone is speedy, drops and returns to dirt; worth long look. Hard Hitter also is fleet-footed and hails from white-hot Linda Rice barn; must be considered.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

FIFTH: Ultima D is from a dam that’s thrown two turf winners; gets call if able to escape AE list. Mermaid of Honor moves to grass after displaying speed in debut; potent second-out stable. Puttinyouonthenews engaged fast fractions when a strong fourth in debut; very dangerous.

SIXTH: Acoustic bested a next-out winner when a surging victor in last start; more to give. Taste for Talent has trained sharply since fast-figured win in last; big-time threat. Ray’s The Bar makes first start since gelded and owns a win on Spa sod; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Lieutenant Colonel is speedy, rested and projects as the controlling front-runner on the fence. Tom’s d’Etat also is quick from gate and exits fast-figured score in last; very dangerous. Splashtastic looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Seeking Paradise failed to impact versus pricier field on Polytrack at Presque Isle Downs last time but was a game winner on Belmont grass two back; rebounds today. Blue Bahia has won six of last eight starts; logical, short-priced player. Rocky Policy packs a potent late wallop on “A” game; don’t ignore.

NINTH: Celtic Chaos owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts and is working with a purpose for streaking Kiaran McLaughlin barn; call based on price. Bustin It busts it from the gate and has won six of last seven starts; be no surprise. Eye Luv Lulu has displayed a history of firing big efforts when fresh and rested; worth long look.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

TENTH: Tiz a Kitten fired eye-catching, 5-furlong bullet on July 8 and should offer playable price in wide-open nightcap. Fahan Mura failed to get the job done when 50 cents on the dollar last time at Parx; burns money once again? Vasilika also disappointed as the chalk in last start but could be sitting on forward move in third outing of form cycle; must consider. Cincy Belle ships in for Scott Lake after front-end victory at Parx last out; must be factored into the mix.