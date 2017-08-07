Best Bet: SILVER MAGNOLIA (8); Best Value: COOL AS YOU LIKE (7)

FIRST: Orchestra Leader projects as the controlling speed. Fantastic Song owns a win over the Saratoga hurdles. No Wunder would be aided by front-end meltdown.

SECOND: Silly Sister logged improved late-pace figure when winning last; call based on price. Sunset Ridge has visually and numerically impressed when winning both starts; easily can take another. Tiznow’s Smile gets class relief after failing as the favorite in last two at Finger Lakes; must consider.

THIRD: Awesome Quick logged three tight works since last start; rates close call. Spectacular Me is a two-time winner on Spa sod; dangerous. Lamontagne is 1-for-1 on Saratoga grass; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Norma’s Charge gets Lasix and is only member of seven-horse field that has started; timid call. Everybody Loves Me concluded work tab with half-mile bullet; could be the goods. Hint of Mint also shows works slate that culminated with best-of-morning drill (5 furlongs); follow the money.

FIFTH: Can’tweallgetalong displayed improvement when a troubled-trip fifth in last; more to give. Sidd Finch was a solid third in turf debut last out; very dangerous. No Worries Mate failed to when well bet in debut; don’t ignore.

SIXTH: Tiz a Kitten compiled four tight works for return from 66-day freshener; rider upgrade seals the deal. Vasilika makes peak start of form cycle and owns fast back figures; very playable. Fahan Mura is rested and more than good enough on “A” game; likely favorite.

SEVENTH: Cool as You Like notched rapid late-pace figure when breaking maiden last out; added ground plays to strength. Three Eighty Eight is fresh and consistently logs fast figures; big-time player. About That Base has benefit of rail and should improve with return to dirt; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Silver Magnolia made sustained rally when a clear-cut winner on Arlington turf last time; pairs up for new barn. City Section owns speed and razor-sharp condition; very dangerous. Desert Duchess fired crisp half-mile work since failing to deliver when part of favored entry in most recent start; short ticket once again.

NINTH: Expedited Vision has logged front-end wins in both career starts at Laurel; ready for prime time. Blind Ambition regressed in last on dirt after fast-figured score on turf in previous start; rebound threat. Malraux exits two wire-to-wire wins at Arlington; speed and very dangerous.

TENTH: Muselet earned improved pace figure in last and could be sitting on career best in weak nightcap. Ouro Verde made wide rally when a clear-cut second in last; dangerous. Fortunate Queen drops after third behind tons-the-best winner in last; must consider. Loose returns to main track after speed and fade on grass last out; improvement expected.