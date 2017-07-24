________________________________________

Best Bet: GEHRIG (8); Best Value: OUT OF NOWHERE (2)

FIRST: Show Court was a winner on the Parx sod last time; handles the jumps. Surprising Soul is riding a three-race winning streak. Moscato has won two straight; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Out of Nowhere should pack amplified wallop with cutback to abbreviated dash. Filly Madison needed last and gets favorable cutback in distance; very dangerous. Holy Gold’s speed must be respected.

THIRD: Hay Listen Up drops after earning improved pace figure in last; rates close call. Combat Controller regressed in last after fast-figured win in previous start; rebound potential. Bunyaan is more than good enough on “A” efforts.

FOURTH: Battle Midway owns swift late-pace figures and has the benefit of the rail. Fayeq was a breakthrough maiden winner in last and hails from the white-hot Kiaran McLaughlin barn; dangerous. T R Crew was a visually impressive winner in last at Parx; worth long look.

FIFTH: Divine Cause was a fast-figured maiden winner in last and should have more to give in third start since seven-month absence. A Dixie Twister owns fast late-pace figures and could impact if fractions get fast and furious. Deltalina is speedy and will prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SIXTH: Trouble for Skylar noticeably picked up the tempo in final two works; guessing she’s the goods. Super Stone was a touch short in well-bet debut; tighter with one under belt. Cash entry: Breath of Dawn was victimized by poor start in debut and mate Terrificville made mild late run first time out; just one goes with Angel Arroyo listed on both.

SEVENTH: Voodoo Song wheels back in a hurry after dominant, front-running score on Saturday; more to come. Super Hawk was a non-stressful seventh in first start since four-month layoff last time; forward move predicted. Man of Wiregrass owns sprinter’s speed and could capitalize on soft lead.

EIGHTH: Gehrig notched improve final fraction when a hard-charging second in last; amplified wallop expected. Uncle TBone tallied determined win in last and hails from white-hot Jeremiah Englehart stable; very playable. Animal Posse is training with a purpose for first start since seven-week freshener; very dangerous.

NINTH: By the Moon has fired bullets since game victory in Bed O’Roses last month; pairs up. Finley’sluckycharm owns speed, fast figures and has won eight of 10 career starts; very dangerous. Disco Chick is a last-race winner that will offer generous odds; don’t ignore.

TENTH: Saturdaynightfling notched solid late-pace figure when third in lone turf outing; more to give. Americasprincess is fleet-footed and will offer fat ticket; very interesting. She Remembered exits top-figured second in last; logical, short-priced player. Posse’s Paradise was a better-than-it looks sixth last time; price will be tempting.