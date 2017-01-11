Inside Nassau Coliseum's renovations

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Renovation work going on at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) An Irwin Seating worker installs seats in the newly renovated Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) An Irwin Seating worker installs seats in the newly renovated Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) The first seats at renovated Nassau Coliseum unveiled while Joe and Maryann Campanelli their son John, his wife Megan and the Camanelli's goddaughter Gina of Plainview are the first ticket holders to take a seat in Uniondale on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) Construction workers at Nassau Coliseum assemble the structures that will hold the new panels being installed outside the Coliseum, Monday Nov. 7, 2016.

(Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) Construction workers at Nassau Coliseum assemble the structures that will hold the new panels being installed outside the Coliseum, Monday Nov. 7, 2016.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) Gerry Cooney, retired heavyweight boxer, poses for a portrait inside Nassau Coliseum during its reconstruction on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) Gerry Cooney, retired heavyweight boxer, poses for a portrait inside Nassau Coliseum during its reconstruction on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) Gerry Cooney, retired heavyweight boxer, poses for a portrait inside Nassau Coliseum during its reconstruction on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues on the upper suites at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Professional boxers Chris Algieri, Cletus Seldin, Sean Monaghan and Joe Smith Jr. pose at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale on Sept. 14, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy) Construction work continues on the upper suites at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Sept. 14, 2016.

(Credit: David L. Pokress) (Credit: David L. Pokress) The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum is undergoing renovations to modernize the facility. A pedestrian walkway circling the arena bowl is being created where 3,000 seats once were.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: David L. Pokress) (Credit: David L. Pokress) The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum is undergoing renovations to modernize the facility.

(Credit: David L. Pokress) (Credit: David L. Pokress) The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum is undergoing renovations to modernize the facility. The dedication plaque remains in place during the reconstruction.

(Credit: David L. Pokress) (Credit: David L. Pokress) The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum is undergoing renovations to modernize the facility. UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman of Long Island visited the Coliseum on Aug. 23, 2016 to check out the reconstruction and hopes to fight in the building one day.

(Credit: David L. Pokress) (Credit: David L. Pokress) The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum is undergoing renovations to modernize the facility.

(Credit: David L. Pokress) (Credit: David L. Pokress) The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum is undergoing renovations to modernize the facility.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: David L. Pokress) (Credit: David L. Pokress) The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum is undergoing renovations to modernize the facility.

(Credit: David L. Pokress) (Credit: David L. Pokress) The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum is undergoing renovations to modernize the facility.

(Credit: Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment) (Credit: Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment) Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks, background, and Long Island Nets head coach Ronald Nored looking over the bowl at Nassau Coliseum as renovations continued on April 28, 2016. The Long Island Nets will play in the new arena in the 2017-18 season for the NBA D-League.

(Credit: Newsday/ J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday/ J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Nassau County Ed Mangano talking to the media about the progress of the dilapidated Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale Wednesday March 30, 2016.

(Credit: Newsday/ J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday/ J. Conrad Williams Jr.) This is a view of Nassau Coliseum on the ground or ice level of the arena where a progress preview was given to the media in Uniondale on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Newsday/ J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday/ J. Conrad Williams Jr.) This is a view of Nassau Coliseum on the ground or ice level of the arena where a progress preview was given to the media in Uniondale on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.

(Credit: Newsday/ J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday/ J. Conrad Williams Jr.) This is a view of Nassau Coliseum on the ground or ice level of the arena where a progress preview was given to the media in Uniondale on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.

(Credit: Newsday/ J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday/ J. Conrad Williams Jr.) This is a view of Nassau Coliseum on the ground or ice level of the arena where a progress preview was given to the media in Uniondale on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.

(Credit: Newsday/ J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday/ J. Conrad Williams Jr.) This is a view of Nassau Coliseum on the ground or ice level of the arena with the Islander's colors still on the column where a progress preview was given to the media in Uniondale on Wednesday, March 30, 2016.

(Credit: Newsday/ J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday/ J. Conrad Williams Jr.) This is a view of Nassau Coliseum on the ground or ice level of the arena where a progress preview was given to the media in Uniondale on Wednesday, March 30, 2016

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE