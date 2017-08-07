Little League World Series Mid-Atlantic Regional: Plainview vs. Holbrook (New Jersey)
The Plainview Hawks baseball team dropped its first game of the double-elimination Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament in the Little League World Series to Holbrook (New Jersey), 9-0, Monday morning at Breen Field at A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center in Bristol, Connecticut.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.