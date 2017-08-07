Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 69° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Sports

    Little League World Series Mid-Atlantic Regional: Plainview vs. Holbrook (New Jersey)

    August 7, 2017 2:44 PM

    The Plainview Hawks baseball team dropped its first game of the double-elimination Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament in the Little League World Series to Holbrook (New Jersey), 9-0, Monday morning at Breen Field at A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center in Bristol, Connecticut.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK