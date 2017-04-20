David Aardsma has seen it all. He’s pitched in countless ballparks over a nine-season career in which he had played for 27 major- and minor-league teams.

Team No. 28 is the Ducks.

Aardsma recalls his time with the 2013 Mets, watching rookie phenom Matt Harvey.

“A lot of [guys] come up, have all the talent in the world and all the stuff,” Aardsma said, “[Harvey] throwing 99 or 100 miles per hour was special regardless, but the way he did it with location, I’ve never seen a young pitcher at that age come up and have such good accuracy with such good stuff.”

Aardsma, 35, moved around from team to team before finding his way to Central Islip. He pitched in one game for the Yankees in 2012, 43 with the Mets in 2013, and played with only one MLB team — the 2009-10 Mariners — for more than one season.

In nine MLB seasons, the reliever was 16-18 with a 4.27 ERA. His 69 career saves all came for the Mariners.

It’s hard to figure whether Aardsma has flown more miles or played with more teammates.

“You don’t have the affiliation with the teams, but you have the affiliation with the players,” Aardsma said. “So you stay close to those guys. With the Yankees, Joba Chamberlain and I became really close. So you end up following them wherever they go. Every game I’m looking at, I’m not necessarily looking at ‘oh, the Yankees beat the Braves.’ No, I’m watching who pitched for the Yankees, who played for the Yankees, and you follow those guys.”

Such is life for a journeyman like Aardsma, someone who’s seen the sport from many different perspectives and still has an undying love for it. His newest perspective finds him looking at the game from the shiny confines of Bethpage Ballpark.

Along with new grass and LED field lights, the Ducks brought Aardsma into the fold earlier this month to help solidify a bullpen that, the team hopes, will bring them a fourth Atlantic League championship.

And, as long as Aardsma remains with the club, he is up for the challenge. This is where Atlantic Leaguers, especially the ones with extensive big-league resumes, wear two hats. On one hand, they want another shot at “The Show.” On the other, they want to win games and find themselves holding a trophy at the end of the year, no matter where that is.

“My goal is to get back to the big leagues, absolutely it is. I think anybody here that says it isn’t is probably lying,” Aardsma said. “I’m here to win. I’m here to pitch and show my stuff, but every day when we’re shaking hands and high-fiving, that’s a great day. . . . Here, you get to play for all 30 teams every night.”

And, of course, the Ducks.

Sunday: Ducks @Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.