They’ll be a Cy Young winner in Central Islip this summer. The Long Island Ducks, who play in the independent Atlantic League, signed and activated veteran relief pitcher Eric Gagne Friday afternoon.

Gagne, who won the NL Cy Young as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2003 and finished in the top 10 in Cy Young voting in 2002 and 2004, last played with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2008. In 10 major league seasons, Gagne racked up 187 saves and struck out 718 batters, while posting a 3.47 ERA.

During his Cy Young winning season, Gagne was perfect in 55 save opportunities. He holds the major league record for most consecutive save opportunities converted, 84 from August 2002 to July 2004.

Gagne announced his retirement in 2010, but after playing for Team Canada in this spring’s World Baseball Classic, decided to see if his career has any more gas. He allowed one hit, struck out two, and walked one in 2 1/3 innings in the WBC. He also pitched in one game each of the last two seasons in the independent Canadian-American Association, something he did ‘for the fans.’

“I was totally done,” Gagne, 41, said. “I went to coach in France for four years and owned a team in the (also independent) Canadian-American Association . . . I pitched (once) last year in Ottawa in the (Canadian-American Association). I pitched really well and said, ‘you know what? Let’s try it and see what happens.’ ”

Ducks President and General Manager Michael Pfaff said that, although discussions with Gagne began in the offseason, they heated up within the last week.

“We’re happy to give Eric this opportunity,” Pfaff said. “He has had a tremendous professional baseball career and, like so many (former) major leaguers that come to the Atlantic League, is looking to showcase himself to 30 MLB clubs and get another opportunity. He’s ready for this opportunity and we’re excited to give it to him.”

Gagne retired, he said, because of persistent back problems, something that required two surgeries. Years removed from those woes, he’s ready to pitch pain-free.

“Now, it feels great,” he said. “I know I can do it on the mound, I just have to do it day-in and day-out. That’s exactly why I’m here, to show the teams that I can do it on a daily basis . . . I’m probably going to throw anywhere from 90-94 (mph). I have a new slider and the changeup is the same that it’s always been.”

The Ducks have become a prime destination for players looking to sign back with major league organizations. The latest high-profile example is Rich Hill, the Los Angeles Dodgers lefty who made two starts for the Ducks in 2015, struck out 21 batters in 11 shutout innings, and was soon back in the big leagues, starting for the Red Sox.

Hill won Game 3 of the NLCS for the Dodgers last fall before signing a three-year, $48 million contract with Los Angeles last winter.

“I think it’s a good springboard here,” Gagne said. “There’s a lot of scouts that still come to the games and it gives me a chance to pitch now. I can’t just sit home in Arizona . . . I wanted to come here and show the teams I’m ready. I want to get back to the big leagues. That’s exactly why I’m here.”